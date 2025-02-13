Ben Affleck’s Christina Wolff is finally back in the official trailer for The Accountant 2. After nearly a full decade since the first film crashed into theaters, the follow-up looks to continue the story of the socially awkward, mathematical genius who made his bank account sing with the money of criminals. With Gavin O’Connor (The Way Back) returning to the helm, and Affleck reprising his role as the titular counter, the film is also filled with plenty of familiar faces from the original flick, including Jon Bernthal (The Bear), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) and Cynthia Addai-Robinson (The People We Hate at the Wedding), many of whom viewers will spot in today’s teaser. After the first movie earned a staggering $155.2 million at the global box office, the sequel hopes to follow in its shoes, and deliver the same kind of mad money for MGM.

Today’s trailer essentially picks up where we last left off with Christian Wolff, who was seen driving off into the sunset with his Airstream in two just before the credits rolled in the 2016 feature. Still living on the downlow, the first-look teases Christian’s life of solitude, with just him, his thoughts and his gorgeous Airstream trailer. But, after Ray King (Simmons) is found dead after what appears to be a mob hit, Wolff is pulled back into the world of the criminal underbelly and high-stakes dealings. Seeking out Wolff’s special set of skills and background knowledge, U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Addai-Robinson) is the person forced to bring Wolff in on the job. But they’ll need some help. And for that, they call in the big guns — Wolff’s estranged brother, Brax (Bernthal). Working around the clock to solve the murder, the trio quickly finds themselves deeper than they could have ever dreamed, when they unlock a conspiracy that threatens to put each of them six feet under.

As we bid adieu to Simmons’ Ray King, we greet a handful of new faces in The Accountant 2. Along with the leading trio of returning performers, audiences can also expect to catch appearances from the likes of Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Allison Robertson, Robert Morgan (Hacksaw Ridge) and Grant Harvey (The Secret Life of the American Teenager). Bill Dubuque returns to pen the follow-up, after having previously written the screenplay for the first film. Along with The Accountant film series, Dubuque also holds credits on Netflix’s critically-acclaimed crime thriller, Ozark, only better solidifying the scribe as one of the best names in the genre. In addition to starring, Affleck also serves as a producer alongside Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams.

The Future of ‘The Accountant’

Should Christian Wolff make it out of this one alive, can audiences look forward to another installment, or are O’Connor and Affleck ready to part ways with the franchise? In a recent Vanity Fair article, both men dropped their two-cents about a threequel, with O’Connor saying, “I have a lot of thoughts about what to do with the third. I’ve been thinking about it for a lot of years.” Piggybacking on the filmmaker’s thoughts, Affleck added:

"I’m keenly aware of the fact that you kind of have to earn another movie. The worst pitfall is to store a bunch of your good ideas for the next installment. If you don’t create an interest demand the first time out there, you’re just going to be playing that to an empty house.”

For now, check out the trailer for The Accountant 2 above and see it in cinemas on April 25.