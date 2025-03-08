We're at nearly a decade since The Accountant originally opened in theaters, and with the long-awaited sequel arriving in theaters next month, the movie's director, Gavin O'Connor, has revealed that it won't be stopping at two, with The Accountant 3 on the horizon. Speaking with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at SXSW, O’Connor confirmed that The Accountant 2 is actually the middle chapter of a carefully planned trilogy—one that’s been in the works since the first film’s post-production. When asked about whether The Accountant 2 was ever envisioned as part of a larger world or franchise, O’Connor confirmed it, adding that he and screenwriter Bill Dubuque were mapping out a trilogy from the moment they began working together on the first film.

“There's always been three. Since post-production, since I started editing the first one. I didn't know Bill [Dubuque]. We met on the first movie. I got the script from Lynette Howell Taylor, and then from the script that I initially got, I started working with Bill. I think any filmmaker’s going to do it. You get a script, you respond to it. How does it affect you personally? But then you keep climbing inside of it. It becomes your own aesthetic and sensibility.”

O’Connor also hailed the work Dubuque had put in as a creative partner, stressing that their vision for The Accountant grew naturally out of their evolving collaboration. “Bill was a great partner in allowing me to start taking it in directions. Once we started working together, and we became really good friends—I love Bill. He's just the greatest," he said. "We started talking about, and I said, ‘We should be doing three of these, so what’s the interstitial movie?’ Which is two, which is now, exactly what we talked about. And we have three.”

What’s Next for Christian Wolff?

Now that The Accountant 2 is set to hit theaters, O’Connor and Dubuque are already setting their sights on completing the trilogy. While details on The Accountant 3 remain under wraps, O’Connor made it clear that the story is already in motion.

“We've been now kicking the tires on what that story is. So, we'll be doing that next.”

That means audiences won’t have to wait another eight years for the next installment. Thank goodness. Given that The Accountant 2 will explore the rough brotherly "love" between Ben Affleck’s Christian Wolff and Jon Bernthal’s Braxton, it’ll be interesting to see where the final chapter takes them.

The Accountant 2 is set to open via theatrical release on April 25, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.