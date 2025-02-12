Ben Affleck will always be known for his roles in political and crime thrillers like Argo and The Town, but nine years ago he starred in an action flick that has a sequel hitting theaters soon. Affleck will reprise his role as Christian Wolff alongside Jon Bernthal and J.K. Simmons in The Accountant 2, which is coming to theaters in just a few months on April 25. The Accountant earned scores of 52% from critics but 77% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and the film earned over $150 million at the box office, but the sequel may not mark the end of the franchise yet. A recent report from Vanity Fair that also unveiled new images from the film saw Affleck and director Gavin O’Connor address the potential of The Accountant 3:

O'Connor: I have a lot of thoughts about what to do with the third. I’ve been thinking about it for a lot of years. Affleck: I’m keenly aware of the fact that you kind of have to earn another movie. The worst pitfall is to store a bunch of your good ideas for the next installment. If you don’t create an interest demand the first time out there, you’re just going to be playing that to an empty house.

There once was a time where studios would greenlight sequels before the debut of the original if there was enough faith in the project, but in an era where streaming and digital have established dominance in the entertainment world, it’s almost impossible to predict what’s going to pop and what’s going to flop. It’s already been a spotty year for action sequels: Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, which features the return of Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson, earned significantly less at the box office despite stronger reviews than the original, but it didn’t stop Lionsgate from greenlighting a third installment in the franchise. Budget information for The Accountant 2 has yet to be revealed, but if it’s any more than the $44 million budget of the original, the sequel will need upwards of $100 million just to break even.

What Else Does Ben Affleck Have in the Works?