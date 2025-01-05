While he may have explored heavy emotions with his bestie and bro for life, Matt Damon, in Good Will Hunting, Ben Affleck is an action man at heart. From Daredevil to Pearl Harbor and more recent titles like The Duel and Justice League, the actor has a penchant for kicking butt and taking names. Right now, he’s taking eyeballs on Max, as his 2016 film, The Accountant, is taking the platform’s Top 10 by storm and is currently in the #7 position. Featuring a supporting cast that includes Anna Kendrick (the Pitch Perfect film series), Jon Bernthal (Punisher), J.K. Simmons (Red One), and more, the movie is a must-watch for those who love a pulse-pounding feature with a top-tier cast.

The story centers around Affleck’s Christian Wolff, an accountant who prefers to spend most of his time by himself, counting numbers and making a solid living. Dipping one foot into the underbelly of crime while also keeping his other in the world of legitimacy, the professional numbers man helps mobsters and terrorists smudge their records. But he’s been found out by Ray King (Simmons), a Treasury agent who sees Wolff’s con for what it is and is in hot pursuit of the accountant with hopes of bringing his entire empire and Rolodex of clients down.

Filling out the stacked ensemble of The Accountant is a solid lineup of talent that includes Jeffrey Tambor (Arrested Development), Cynthia Addai-Robbinson (The People We Hate at the Wedding), John Lithgow (The Old Man), Jean Smart (Hacks), Alison Wright (The Americans) and Andy Umberger (The Singing Detective). Helmed by Gavin O’Connor, the feature serves as one of many of the filmmaker’s more intense dramas, previously backing favorites such as Miracle and Pride and Glory. O’Connor and his leading man, Affleck, enjoyed working together on The Accountant so much that they paired up again a few years later for the director’s follow-up feature, The Way Back.

‘The Accountant’ Scores Big With Fans