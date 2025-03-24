This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

One of Ben Affleck’s most underrated movies has become a streaming hit nearly 10 years after its release. Affleck stars alongside Jon Bernthal and Anna Kendrick in The Accountant, the 2016 conspiracy thriller following Christian Wolff (Affleck), a math guru who does some work for a dangerous client that leads to a rising body count with the Treasury Department on his tail. The Accountant began streaming on Prime Video not long ago and earned a spot in the top 10, sitting at #9 at the time of writing. This comes almost exactly one month before the sequel, The Accountant 2, hits theaters everywhere. J.K. Simmons and John Lithgow also star in the film, which earned scores of 53% from critics and 77% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Accountant 2 has already been set for release on April 25, but the film recently premiered at SXSW, and early reviews paint it as a sequel even better than the original. The film debuted with an 86% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and while that has since fallen to 84%, this is still an improvement of more than 30%. The Accountant was written by Bill Dubuque and directed by Gavin O’Connor, both of whom returned to work on the sequel. O’Connor recently confirmed during an interview with Collider that there are plans for another Accountant movie, but details about the film are being kept under wraps. O’Connor also recently worked with Affleck on The Way Back, the 2020 basketball drama, and he also worked with Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton on Warrior, the 2011 boxing epic.