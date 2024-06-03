The Big Picture Star Wars legend Hayden Christensen surprises Amandla Stenberg with a special message welcoming her to the franchise.

Stenberg, a huge fan of the franchise, was honored and grateful for Christensen's kind words and support.

"The Acolyte" is a mystery-thriller set in the High Republic era, featuring Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, and Manny Jacinto.

Only a few hours remain until Star Wars: The Acolyte enters Disney Plus. In celebration of the show's premiere date, Star Wars legend Hayden Christensen has a special message for the franchise's newest star, Amandla Stenberg. Christensen played Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, then later reprised the role in the Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka. So it made sense for him to send a special message to someone who will be entering the franchise for the first time, especially when it's someone who has been a fan of the franchise.

The official Star Wars X account (formerly Twitter) uploaded a video of Stenberg, where she's greeted by the Star Wars actor and welcomed her to the "Star Wars family." He expressed his excitement for the show, and he hoped that the two of them would meet in a future Star Wars Celebration.

"I just wanted to send you a quick message to say congratulations. And I'm very excited for the show, and wanted to wish you all the best and welcome you to our Star Wars family. Hopefully I'll get to meet you soon, maybe at a Star Wars Celebration or something."

In an interview with GQ, Stenberg revealed that she's a huge fan of the franchise, so to receive a special surprise from one of Star Wars' most notable cast members was something she wasn't prepared for. The actress thanked Christensen for his kind words and that she was still shaken from what just happened. She appreciated his love and support, and she's honored to step into the Star Wars universe.

What is 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' about?

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, during the end of the High Republic Era. According to the show's logline on Disney+, it reads "The Acolyte examines a galaxy of secrets and dark-side powers, and all is not what it seems." The Acolyte will have a total of 8 episodes and was created by Russian Doll's co-creator, Leslye Headland.

Starring in this Star Wars series include Stenberg as Osha and Mae, twin sisters who were separated during their youth. Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae as Sol, a Jedi Master who had Osha as a padawan. And The Good Place's Manny Jacinto as the smuggler, Qimir. Also included are Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte will premiere on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.