Hasbro is about to give some more love to the modern era of Star Wars. Disney has spent the past few years exploring all corners of the franchise on Disney+, even forming a mini-universe between The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. Now, two new collectibles are joining the toy company's Vintage Collection of figures commemorating two towering figures from both Andor and The Acolyte - Imperial Lieutenant Dedra Meero and Jedi Master Indara. Before they go up for pre-order, Collider can exclusively reveal a look at the new high-quality 3.75-inch toys showing the characters armed and ready to claim a spot on your shelves. This reveal comes as part of Hasbro's Star Wars Brand Showcase during Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 today.

Viewers are introduced to Indara, played by The Matrix icon Carrie-Anne Moss, in the very first episode of The Acolyte when the "force-fu" user is ambushed by an assassin - Amandla Stenberg's Mae. Described as "Trinity with a lightsaber," her time alive is cut short, but she does appear in flashbacks as viewers learn more about the Jedi masters on Brendok. Her poseable figure comes equipped with her green lightsaber and interchangeable hands for plenty of customization. Also included is her cloak, which can be draped over the figure or left off entirely depending on preference.

Dedra Meero, meanwhile, made for an intimidating presence as the main villain of Andor. Ruthlessly efficient and unempathetic as portrayed by Denise Gough, she rises through the Imperial Security Bureau thanks to her work tracking the efforts of the Rebellion across the galaxy. Her ambitions haven't come to rest yet either, as both she and Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) are due to return in Season 2. Her figure sees her donning her imperial officer uniform with a few accessories to change out. She can either appear unarmed or with a blaster pistol for when things get dicey, all while affixed with a sinister gaze that shows her callousness.

What Does the Future Hold for 'The Acolyte' and 'Andor'?