One of the most exciting elements of any new Star Wars project is discovering all the new planets, creatures, and droids being introduced to the galaxy. The Acolyte is no exception with its cast of characters that includes several aliens, the helpful repair droid, Pip, and now, Bazil, a helpful alien tracker that will appear in an upcoming episode.

Bazil is a Tynnan Tracker, and he will help the Jedi of The Acolyte locate the Wookiee Kelnacca in the deep forests of the planet Khofar. Tynnans were actually introduced decades ago in the novel Han Solo's Revenge by Brian Daley, which was released in 1979, just two years after the original Star Wars film was released. Speaking with StarWars.com, creature and droid FX creative supervisor Neal Scanlan spoke about designing Bazil, saying:

"We thought about how we could include some of these things that were not only, you know, cute and lovable and adorable, but also showed signs of a bigger sort of character makeup. A character like this is much more engaging...What qualities are [fans of all ages] going to see in him that they would identify with? That will only work if they feel like there's an element that they could give him a cuddle or that he's friendly. You know, it's an important part of, I think, the Star Wars world."

Bazil Plays An Important Role in 'The Acolyte'

Scanlan and his team were careful to consider Bazil's role in the story when designing the creature, prioritizing sensory elements like his snout, which he makes use of in his role as a tracker. Scanlan said, "Bazil was very sensory, so he would obviously smell and hear things probably better than using his eyesight...he idea of having goggles was that he would then sort of go inwardly and become the tracker."

Scanlan also discussed designing the droid Pip, explaining how important it was for the droid to appear functional but also allow for him to be expressive and to emotionally connect with the audience. Scanlan added, "Probably even more than BB-8, I think that designing Pip with Leslye [Headland] was the most thorough investigation into a droid that we've ever done." The creative supervisor also spoke about the work that went into distinguishing the Wookiee Jedi Master Kelnacca from others of his species, and how it was important for him to appear more regal than any Wookiee we have seen in the past.

