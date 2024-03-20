The Big Picture New Acolyte figures by Hasbro showcase diverse Jedi characters with unique accessories, including lightsabers and knives.

The upcoming Star Wars series delves into the High Republic era, exploring a darker side as Jedi investigate mysterious deaths, leading to the rise of the Sith.

Set for a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on June 4, 2024, The Acolyte promises a captivating murder mystery with a star-studded cast.

The first trailer for The Acolyte stunned Star Wars fans across the galaxy earlier this week, teasing a darker adventure set in the universe’s “High Republic” era. The series is set to debut on Disney+ this June and, just like with every new piece of Star Wars content, that means new Acolyte toys are right around the corner. Now, Hasbro has unveiled their first wave of Acolyte figures, highlighting the show’s diverse group of Jedi.

The wave features five figures. There’s Jedi Knight Yord Fandar, Jedi Master Indara, Padawan Jecki Lon, Jedi Master Sol, and the mysterious assassin Mae. These characters were all at least briefly teased in the previously mentioned trailer. The Jedi are seen in their traditional brown and tan robes, similar to how they were depicted throughout the Star Wars prequel era. However, Amandla Stenberg’s Mae is the most interesting of the bunch with her striking purple robe and unique-looking body armor. In terms of accessories, all the Jedi will come with a lightsaber with a removable blade, while Mae will come with four knives and a removable face wrap. In addition, Mae and Sol will be added to Hasbro's Star Wars Vintage Collection of figures.

What’s ’The Acolyte’ About?

While shows like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka have stuck close to both the former Star Wars eras and the franchise’s staple tone, like Andor, The Acolyte looks to tap into its infectious dark side. The show itself takes place in the final days of the High Republic era (100 years before The Phantom Menace) when the Jedi were in their prime and the dark side was something weaker than a quiet whisper across the stars. However, Acolyte looks to cover that sinister tide shift that would eventually lead to the rise of the Sith and the fall of the Jedi Order decades later. This will be a sort of murder mystery that has dead Jedi at the center of it. If that wasn’t enough intrigue for the casual Star Wars audience, the series will feature a star-studded cast, including Stenberg, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lee Jung-jae, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, Joonas Suotamo, and Manny Jacinto.

The Acolyte will have its two-episode premiere on Disney+ on June 4, 2024. The first season will consist of eight episodes and there are plans to make this a multi-season series. This is the first time the High Republic era will be depicted in live-action and, from the trailer alone, Acolyte looks to add a ton of depth to the pre-existing Star Wars lore. As we get closer to the series debut, expect Hasbro to announce more characters in the new line. The first wave of figures will go up for pre-order on March 21 at 1 PM EST on their website. You can preview them above and watch Acolyte’s trailer below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.