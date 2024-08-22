In the wake of The Acolyte's disappointing cancellation, it's been pretty evident that the reaction hasn't exactly been greeted with unanimous love and support. One of the show's biggest breakouts, Manny Jacinto, has now broken his silence following the news earlier this week. Jacinto, who appeared as Qimir, a Sith with a soft side, took to Instagram to post a movie, yet simple, tribute to his time on the series, sharing an image of the final shot of the show. Standing, holding hands alongside Amandla Stenberg's Osha, looking out to the sunset, Jacinto left a single heart emoji as his sign-off to his time in a galaxy far, far away.

While the cast have been hurt by the brutal axing of the series, the fandom has rallied behind it, with a petition to save The Acolyte — which launched yesterday — already garnering 10,000 signatures in 24 hours. While the gesture of protesting will most likely end up being symbolic and nothing more, it's a good indicator of the strength of feeling from fans who fell in love with a story they'll never see finished.

Where Did 'The Acolyte' Leave Fans With Season 1?

The finale was filled with significant developments that left audiences with numerous unresolved questions. The story reached a climax with Osha fully embracing the Dark Side following a devastating betrayal . It was revealed that Sol, a central figure in the series, was responsible for the death of Osha and Mae's mother. This shocking truth drove Osha to kill Sol in a moment of intense rage, marking her official transition to the Sith as she corrupted Sol's kyber crystal, turning his blue lightsaber red—a clear symbol of her new allegiance.

Simultaneously, the evolving relationship between Osha and Qimir, which had been building throughout the season, finally solidified. Osha decided to join Qimir on the dark path, abandoning her sister Mae, whose memory was erased to shield her from the dark fate that awaited her sibling. The season concluded with Osha and Qimir setting off into an uncertain and ominous future, leaving fans with a multitude of unanswered questions.

One of the most discussed moments in the finale was the brief appearance of Darth Plagueis, a character surrounded by mystery and infamy in Star Wars lore. His cameo suggested the presence of greater threats and hinted at deeper storylines that were yet to be explored. Moreover, the revelation that Osha and Mae are not just sisters but two halves of a Force dyad added a layer of complexity to the narrative, linking the series to the broader Star Wars mythology.

The Acolyte established a distinct place in the Star Wars universe, shedding light on the often overlooked history of the Sith and presenting a story from their perspective. It is disheartening that Disney has chosen to end the series just as it was gaining momentum. Season 1 is currently available for streaming on Disney+.

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

