In the wake of The Acolyte's disappointing cancellation, it's been pretty evident that the reaction hasn't exactly been greeted with unanimous love and support. One of the show's biggest breakouts, Manny Jacinto, has now broken his silence following the news earlier this week. Jacinto, who appeared as Qimir, a Sith with a soft side, took to Instagram to post a movie, yet simple, tribute to his time on the series, sharing an image of the final shot of the show. Standing, holding hands alongside Amandla Stenberg's Osha, looking out to the sunset, Jacinto left a single heart emoji as his sign-off to his time in a galaxy far, far away.

While the cast have been hurt by the brutal axing of the series, the fandom has rallied behind it, with a petition to save The Acolyte — which launched yesterday — already garnering 10,000 signatures in 24 hours. While the gesture of protesting will most likely end up being symbolic and nothing more, it's a good indicator of the strength of feeling from fans who fell in love with a story they'll never see finished.

Where Did 'The Acolyte' Leave Fans With Season 1?

