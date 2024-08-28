In a deeply personal and heartfelt series of stories shared on Instagram, The Acolyte star Amandla Stenberg opened up about the intense backlash and negativity the series faced, both before and after its release, ultimately leading to its untimely cancellation. Speaking candidly, Stenberg addressed what they described as a "rampage of vitriol" that they and the show encountered from certain sections of the online community.

"I'm honestly... I don't use social media very much anymore, and I'm so happy about that," Stenberg began, explaining their detachment from online platforms due to the overwhelming negativity.

"There are many folks out there that I want to acknowledge and I want to show appreciation and love and support for... there's been a rampage of vitriol that we have faced since the show was even announced, when it was still just a concept and no one had even seen it."

Stenberg highlighted the harmful nature of the backlash, which they attributed to "hyper-conservative bigotry and betrayal, prejudiced hatred and hateful language." They acknowledged that while they had expected some level of criticism, the sheer volume and intensity were far beyond what she had anticipated.

"It just became inarguable for me at a certain point that in order to continue to be myself, I have to honour my value system by being vocal, even within the context of working within the large, massive IP that is Star Wars."

One of the most touching parts of the video was when Stenberg expressed their deep gratitude for the supportive fans and the creative community that rallied behind The Acolyte. "I poured through a lot of different iterations of fan art and ship and theories and things that were just so beautiful and filled my heart with joy," they shared. "I just want to let those people know out there who supported us in that way, and supported us vocally, despite and in the face of all of the trial that we received... you were deeply loved and appreciated, and it made this job all the worthwhile for me."

Stenberg also took a moment to pay tribute to the people they worked closely with on the show, particularly the series' creator, Leslye Headland. "I have to thank Leslye Headland, who just—excuse my French—she’s just one of the best and most talented people in the world. I think she's so incredibly talented and unique and kind, and I'll love her forever, and I fucking love that bitch," she said.

In her video, Stenberg also touched on the broader societal implications of the backlash, discussing the role of echo chambers and algorithms in perpetuating divisive sentiments. "We all exist in the conflict... it's not lost on me how the way that these events have unfolded is also due to the hyper divisiveness of the time that we live in that is driven, I would say, at this point, by echo chambers of thought and algorithms that reinforce our biases," they remarked. "I think that in a particular sect of people, it manifests as a lot of fear for what is changing and a lot of hatred for anything that is other."

What Will Fans Lose Out on After The Acolyte Was Cancelled?

The Acolyte was set to be a groundbreaking addition to the Star Wars universe, delving into the rise of the Sith and introducing complex characters like Osha and Master Sol. The show even hinted at appearances by legendary figures such as Darth Plagueis and a younger Yoda, promising fans a deep dive into the darker aspects of the Star Wars saga. However, with its abrupt cancellation, many of these intriguing storylines have been left unresolved, much to the disappointment of its passionate fanbase.

Despite its brief run, The Acolyte has made a lasting impact, remembered for its boldness and willingness to explore new territories within the Star Wars universe. While there is a faint hope that the series could be revived in some form, for now, fans are left to imagine what might have been. The sole season of The Acolyte remains available to stream on Disney+, allowing viewers to revisit the unique world it introduced and wonder about the stories left untold.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+

