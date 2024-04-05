The Big Picture Carrie-Anne Moss will play Jedi Master Indara, inspired by her iconic role as Trinity in The Matrix.

Indara uses Force telekenisis in fight scenes, offering a fresh take on Jedi abilities.

The Acolyte will explore the High Republic era, shedding light on the decline of the Jedi Order.

The Matrix gods have heard and answered fans’ prayers. Empire Magazine recently released an inside look at Carrie-Anne Moss’ The Acolyte character, Jedi Master Indara. Moss has achieved cult status for her role as the leather-clad kung-fu expert, Trinity, in the 1999 classic. But however much fans’ love of her has persevered these past couple of decades, she has surprisingly not been in many other large productions. Her biggest pop culture contribution was as Jeri Hogarth in Netflix’s Jessica Jones.

With these new images, that injustice seems to be rectified. The picture focuses on Indara as she wields a green lightsaber. Her addition to Star Wars is almost too perfect, considering her background in martial arts. Showrunner, Leslye Headland, had fully considered this when casting the part. “She is very much inspired by Trinity,” Headland told Empire. She referred to Indara as “Trinity with a lightsaber,” making everyone in the known galaxy shriek with excitement. “I personally wanted to see someone who had the highest status you could imagine in a Force-fu fight—somebody that would come in, and you immediately would be like, ‘Oh, that’s the most powerful Jedi in the room.’ And that’s Trinity.”

The Acolyte trailer gives viewers a taste of what this Force-fu will look like. As Indara fights Amandla Stenberg’s Mae, the Jedi only utilizes Force telekinesis to fight her foe. This ability severely lacks representation in the live-action Star Wars stories. It is common to see Force-choking from the likes of Vadar, but using telekinesis practically seems like an obvious choice. Surely, fans can expect to see more of that in episodes of The Acolyte.

What Can Fans Expect of Carrie-Anne Moss In ‘The Acolyte?’

Moss has appeared in the continuation of Neo's (Keanu Reeves) saga, The Matrix: Resurrections, but this is the first time she seems to have been in the running for a large franchise project. As Headland told Empire, it was indeed a no-brainer to include her. Though details regarding the character are sparse, it is likely viewers will see more than enough action from Idara. Moss recalled to Empire how much she missed doing action in her career, and her role in Star Wars scratched that itch.

Other details, fans can infer from the image. Indara wielding a green lightsaber indicates that she is on the side of good. The Acolyte takes place at the tail end of the High Republic when the powers of the Jedi were at their peak. A good century before the events of the Star Wars prequels, it should give viewers an inside look at what weakened the Jedi Order enough to allow the Sith to take hold. In true Star Wars fashion, further details are unlikely, so fans should tune into The Acolyte when it premieres on Disney+ on June 4. Check out the new image below:

