In an exciting bit of casting news for The Acolyte, actor Charlie Barnett has been cast in the upcoming Star Wars series, which reunites him with Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland. While the details for Barnett's character is unknown, the character is "supporting in nature," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot details for The Acolyte are being kept under wraps, but the series synopsis and setting so far indicates The Acolyte takes place in the last days of the High Republic, which was what called a "golden age" for the Jedi Order, and the moment in time when the Jedi were at the height of their power. The era is the focus of a multi-platform publishing initiative titled Star Wars: The High Republic, set some 250 years before The Phantom Menace. The series is set to take place towards the end of the era, and much closer to the events of the films.

Barnett's character in Russian Doll was a man stuck alongside Natasha Lyonne's character, Nadia, in a perpetual time loop, where they worked together to solve the mysteries that came up. Barnett also played characters on the shows Chicago Fire, You, and Arrow.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, and has recently added Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, Queen & Slim's Jodie Turner-Smith, and The Good Place's Manny Jacinto to the growing cast.

Headland is serving as the series director, writer, executive producer and showrunner. Most of the details surrounding casting and characters are being shrouded in total and absolute secrecy.

There is no release date as of yet for the show. Keep an eye on Collider for further details about Barnett's casting and The Acolyte. The next Disney+ Star Wars series will be Andor, which stars Diego Luna and premieres September 21. Check out the trailer below: