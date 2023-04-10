We may not know any of their character's names yet, but that doesn't make us any less excited to meet them. On Friday at Star Wars Celebration Europe, the cast of upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte were on hand, along with showrunner Leslye Headland to offer convention-goers a first look at footage from the new series, which will be set during the late High Republic era of the saga.

While everyone was coy with the details, particularly surrounding their characters, in speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub, the cast were still eager to tease what they could about the gorgeous-looking new series, offering hints at what fans could expect, and offering a little look behind the scenes at the now-in-production show.

Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae spoke to the hard work that went into making a Star Wars series, from the sets and the props, to how it all felt for him to experience in person:

"I’m not sure I can say this, but stepping on the set, that was the greatest shock for me because anything you could see on set was real. Such a grand set, but with the small props, such great detail, and I was just in awe of all the efforts and the all the hard work that everyone's put into making that set, it was just so shocking. Yeah, so that I just enjoyed and that much detail experiencing on sets. You know, realizing that that was how much effort and hard work that got into fruition of all of these projects so far. So heartfelt for me and I was applauding in my heart for shooting."

Actor Dean-Charles Chapman was unable to say much about his character, except for the fact that he plays a Jedi. When asked to describe the tone of the series, Chapman said he couldn't compare it to either Andor or The Mandalorian, saying the series had a tone all its own. With the High Republic serving as a golden age for the Jedi prior to the events of the Phantom Menace, Chapman is far from the only actor playing one of the guardians of peace and justice. On what it felt like to film with so many other Jedi, Chapman said:

"Incredible. First of all, I was really surprised by how heavy the lightsabers are. I mean, they carry a lot of weight and you feel pretty empowered when you’re holding one. Yeah, we did some training a few months beforehand with the lightsabers, and it’s just been an amazing thing."

For Rebecca Henderson, who plays a Jedi Master, it's the connection between the original story of The Acolyte and what fans have already seen that makes the series so interesting, as she told Weintraub:

"We’re doing something in The High Republic that hasn’t been seen in live-action before, and seeing how that relates to what already exists, I think, will be the most exciting for the fans."

She also singled out the sets, which are not based on the volume but instead are practical sets. Henderson talked about the immersion of it all, saying:

"Honestly, the amount of the practical– like the sets are fully built. So, when I am in the Jedi Temple I am in the Jedi Temple. You know, we’re not on the volume, so we’re not imagining what is in front of us, and behind us is not a lot of blue screen. The aliens are puppets and we are speaking with the puppets."

Charlie Barnett, who also plays a Jedi knight in the series, singled out the many creatures fans can expect, saying:

"What goes into the creatures. The entirety of– literally like sometimes six people working around, on, making a living being. Seeing their faces actually move, their eyes blink. And I’m not talking about actors painted up to be creatures, I’m talking about the builds that they make. That has been unbelievably cool, unbelievably cool to see them up close. The wrinkles, the hair–"

He also spoke to the message of the series, set in an era where the Jedi have such a prominent presence, saying the series is a "comment on policing." He also had plenty of praise for Headland, adding:

"Look, Leslye [Headland] is an incredible writer, first and foremost, and the entire team. She’s a playwright so she is invested in the story. I think what’s most exciting for me, and exciting about working on this, is that through the language, through the development of these characters, you realize that bad and good is at the eyes of the beholder. You know, things are so multilayered and complicated, and it takes a really talented person to write a person that you can see from all of those angles."

