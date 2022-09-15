The Galaxy Far, Far Away just keeps growing! It was announced today by Deadline that Manny Jacinto has been added to the cast of Leslye Headland's Star Wars series The Acolyte where he will star opposite Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, and recent Emmy-winning Squid Games star Lee Jung-jae.

First announced back in December 2020, The Acolyte will take place a century before the prequel trilogy as it explores the explore the moment of time when the Jedi were at the peak of their power as well as the rise of the Dark Side during the dying days of the era known as the High Republic. Details on the character that Jacinto will be playing are currently being kept under wraps, but with a series taking place in such an interesting and exciting part of the Star Wars mythos as well as being the first live-action production to depart from the Skywalker Saga and explore new corners of a galaxy far, far away, the potential for some really intriguing characters is absolutely endless.

Jacinto recently starred as Jason Mendoza in The Good Place. His most recent film credit is as Lt. Billy 'Fritz' Avalone in the giant summertime blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. Other recent TV credits include him being a recurring role seen in Nine Perfect Strangers and Brand New Cherry Flavor. Upcoming projects include providing the voice for the blind samurai Kenshi Takahashi in the upcoming animated film Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind as well as Nnamdi Asomugha's drama film The Knife, the comedy film Cora Bora from Hannah Pearl Utt, and Nicole Dorsey's thriller Balestra, all of which are currently in post-production.

The Acolyte is being developed by Headland, who will serve as series director, writer, executive producer, and showrunner. While we know the setting and have some ideas of what the series might be about, the actual plot that will be taking place during the series is, similar to Jacinto's character, is being held as a well-kept secret. Headland has previously confirmed the series will explore the Sith's infiltration into the Senate that we saw in the prequel series and explain how they were able to do it as secretly as they did while the Jedi were unaware of the danger. More information about the series should become available as the series starts shooting.

There's still no release date for The Acolyte. The next Star Wars show to hit Disney+ is Andor, a prequel to Rogue One that premieres with three episodes on Disney+ on September 21.