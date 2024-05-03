The Big Picture Get ready for an exciting new Star Wars series with The Acolyte coming to Disney+ on June 4, set in the High Republic era.

The Acolyte promises to delve into shadowy secrets and dark-side powers with a stellar cast and crew.

Explore a new generation of characters and stories outside the Skywalker Saga in this mysterious thriller.

CCXP is bringing Star Wars to the fans through an exciting new display of the upcoming Disney+ series. The Acolyte, set to premiere on June 4, has quite the setup at CCXP, consisting of a large TIE starfighter, and several tunnels and walkthrough displays which appear to take fans through several of the show's settings. Rounding out the display is a stunning poster that shows a character from the series looking out at the sunset in the desert, set between two pillars directly under The Acolyte's official logo. Several walkthrough displays resemble an Imperial ship, but will likely be the inside of another location as the series is set long before the rise of the Empire.

The Acolyte is set at the tail end of the High Republic era, approximately 100 years before Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace (which has returned to theaters in honor of the 25th anniversary). The synopsis describes the series as following a respected Jedi Master looking into criminal activity that brings him into direct conflict with one of his former Padawans. The Acolyte will be the first live-action Star Wars property (series or movie) set outside the confines of the Skywalker Saga, and promises to explore a new generation of characters and stories.

What Else Do We Know About ‘The Acolyte’?

The Acolyte has assembled an impressive cast consisting of Matrix veteran Carrie-Anne Moss, Logan star Dafne Keen, as well as Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lee Jung-jae, and Manny Jacinto. Directors include Hanelle M. Culpepper, Alex Garcia Lopez, Leslye Headland, and Kogonada, each of whom helmed two episodes of the upcoming eight-episode series. Michael Abels, best known for his work with Jordan Peele on Nope, Us, and Get Out, has composed the score, and creator Headland has writing credits alongside Jason Micallef, Kor Adana, Charmaine DeGrate, Jasmyne Flournoy, Jocelyn Bioh, Claire Kiechel, Jen Richards, Eileen Shim, and Cameron Squires.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte premiere on Disney+ on June 4. Check out the photos from the CCXP display above and stay tuned to Collider for future coverage of the series.