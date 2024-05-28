The Big Picture Meet the characters of The Acolyte in new character posters, before its Disney+ premiere on June 4.

The Acolyte breaks tradition by exploring the High Republic era, diving into the Jedi and Sith like never before.

The mystery-thriller promises shadowy secrets and dark-side powers, setting the stage for a unique Star Wars experience.

Exactly one week from the premiere of the newest Star Wars series, a Galaxy Far, Far Away is expanding with a load of additional context and backstory. New character posters for The Acolyte have been officially released for five of the series' integral characters, including Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), the Wookie Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo), Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss), Mae (Amandla Stenberg), and Padawan learner Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen). The posters show off fresh new looks with an alternate side that gives a summary as to what fans can expect to see from these brand-new characters before the series debuts on Disney+.

This is a great way to introduce Star Wars fans to characters who are making their first appearance in the canon. This tactic isn't necessary anoymore for a show like The Mandalorian where everyone knows who Din Djarin is and where he's from, but for The Acolyte, characters like Master Indara and Kelnacca are still large question marks at this point. Recent trailers and sneak peeks have provided brief looks in action and dialogue, but trailers can be misleading to throw the audience a curveball to maintain the element of surprise. Nonetheless, this is a neat way to shine a spotlight on several characters at once while also being informative.

‘The Acolyte’ Will Go Somewhere No Star Wars Live-Action Property Ever Has Before

Since Star Wars launched into theaters in 1977 with A New Hope (formerly just Star Wars at the time), the franchise has stuck to one trend for its entire duration. Every live-action project has been set between Episode 1: The Phantom Menace and Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker. The franchise has filled in plenty of gaps along the way via Disney+ series and smaller spin-off movies such as Solo and Rogue One, but even these gap-fillers take place inside the confines of the Skywalker Saga.

The Acolyte will be the first Star Wars series to break this trend, taking place roughly 100 years before The Phantom Menace. The series is set in the High Republic era and will detail the fall of this era of Jedi and the rise of the Sith. Although Star Wars movies and television have been divisive over the last several years, moving away from this trend and further expanding this vast galaxy is something to look forward to.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte premiere on Disney+ on June 4. Stay tuned to Collider for future coverage of the series.

