Of everything announced and teased at Star Wars Celebration Europe, one series that really seemed to capture the imagination and excitement of fans was 2024's The Acolyte. From writer-director Leslye Headland, The Acolyte will be the first live-action Star Wars series set in the High Republic era, the setting for a massively popular publishing initiative made up of books, comics, short stories, and now animated series like Young Jedi Adventures.

The Acolyte is particularly exciting for fans of the Jedi, since The High Republic was the last great golden era of the legendary warriors, meaning many of the cast will be donning those iconic robes, and wielding lightsabers of their very own. One such actor is Charlie Barnett who, in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub at Star Wars Celebration teased what fans could expect from his character. Or teased as much as he could, anyway.

"I am a Jedi Knight, and I’ve got some really cool hair. I can tell you that." Barnett joked, though he remained mum on what his character's name was. While his hesitation might be simply to avoid kicking off speculation that will last well into 2024, there might be another reason behind his silence. It was also revealed at SWCE that Barnett's co-star Rebecca Henderson would be taking on the role of Vernestra Rwoh, a fan-favorite character from the High Republic book series. This means it's entirely possible for him to be playing a character fans might be familiar with, or possibly even someone whose family has played a prominent role in the books.

The Power of the Jedi

When elaborating on why fans should feel excited about the series, Barnett said it all came down to the complex story that Headland crafted, explaining:

"Leslye [Headland] is an incredible writer, first and foremost, and the entire team. She’s a playwright so she is invested in the story. I think what’s most exciting for me, and exciting about working on this, is that through the language, through the development of these characters, you realize that bad and good is at the eyes of the beholder. You know, things are so multilayered and complicated, and it takes a really talented person to write a person that you can see from all of those angles."

One aspect mired in complexity is the series' approach to the Jedi, who are at the height of their power. That will go addressed too, Barnett said, adding, "It’s a comment on policing, honestly, in my mind, which is why it’s so exciting. We’re at a point where we’re at our highest, and power can be a difficult thing."

While the High Republic books are currently still being published, as of right now, the books see the widespread warrior order facing an unprecedented challenge from the Nihil, a group of masked marauders intent on stopping the Republic's attempts at outreach into the Outer Rim. With efforts to stop them increasing, the Jedi are correspondingly given more power to wield, putting them on the path to becoming the Republic enforcers and generals we see by the time we get to Revenge of the Sith.

The Acolyte will premiere on Disney+ in 2024.