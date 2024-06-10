Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of 'The Acolyte.'Darkness has returned to the galaxy with the premiere of The Acolyte, with the new series introducing a tense murder mystery storyline to the Star Wars universe. Long before Darth Maul (Ray Park) ushered in the official return of the Sith in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, the menace returns with a mysterious masked dark side user who has recruited a vengeful acolyte in the form of Mae (Amandla Stenberg). Mae is eager to test her mettle against several notable Jedi masters, all of whom allegedly wronged her and her family in the past.

Mae kills two of her four targets in the first two episodes of The Acolyte, but unbeknownst to her, Mae's actions have indirectly framed her lost twin sister, Osha. Osha left the Jedi Order long ago, but in an attempt to clear her name, she agrees to help Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), Jedi Knight Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett), and Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) find the true culprit behind these crimes. The next chapter in Osha and Mae's story is set to continue soon. How soon, you ask? Read below to find out when you can watch the next episode of The Acolyte.

The Acolyte

​​​​​​When Is 'The Acolyte' Episode 3 Streaming on Disney+?

Image via Disney+

The Acolyte Episode 3 will premiere on June 11, 2024, at 9:00 pm EST, joining the absolute treasure trove of Star Wars content currently available on the streaming platform. In addition to episodic entries from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and original Pixar films, the Star Wars IP is what helped build Disney+ into what it is today. Not only was Season 1 of The Mandalorian the platform's first big system seller, but plenty of other Star Wars shows have become big hits for the service, such as Star Wars: Visions, Andor, Ahsoka, and more.

Can You Watch 'The Acolyte' Episode 3 Without Disney+?

Image via Disney+

Following suit with the vast majority of Star Wars shows released in the last few years, The Acolyte Episode 3 will be premiering exclusively on streaming and will not be available to watch on live television or cable. As of now, the only way to watch The Acolyte is to have a subscription to Disney+.

Does 'The Acolyte' Episode 3 Have a Trailer?

Image via Disney+

While the end of The Acolyte Episode 2 did imply we'd be seeing more of the Wookie Jedi Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo), we haven't gotten a look at Episode 3 beyond that. Disney and Lucasfilm have not yet released a preview for the next episode at the time of this writing.

What's 'The Acolyte' Episode Schedule?

Close

The episode descriptions for future episodes of The Acolyte are not currently available, but if you're looking for an episode schedule for Episode 3 of the new Star Wars series and beyond, look no further:

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date 1 "Lost/Found" A shocking crime occurs in a distant galaxy, prompting the Jedi Order to hunt for the prime suspect. June 4, 2024 2 "Revenge/Justice" An assassin strikes again, but this time the Jedi are there to attempt capture. June 4, 2024 3 TBA TBA June 11, 2024 4 TBA TBA Jun 18, 2024 5 TBA TBA June 25, 2024 6 TBA TBA July 2, 2024 7 TBA TBA July 9, 2024 8 TBA TBA July 16, 2024

