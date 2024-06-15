Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 3.

The Big Picture Episode 3 of The Acolyte reveals secrets from Osha and Mae's past, leading to new mysteries.

Details surrounding Mae's survival and the fire remain unanswered, hinting at a larger conspiracy.

The Acolyte hints at more secrets to be unveiled, with past events influencing current conflicts.

The Acolyte distinguishes itself from other Star Wars series by taking place a century earlier than the rest of the franchise, during the glory days of the High Republic. This provides new Jedi and different conflicts for them to face as the galaxy has not yet become the environment fans are familiar with. But Episode 3, "Destiny," goes back even further, revealing the event that started it all. In an episode-long flashback, the series details Osha and Mae's (Amandla Stenberg) separation and the tragedy that led to Mae's presumed death. But even with so much time, there seem to be a few details missing, especially regarding the fire at the end. The destruction of their home is shown through Osha's perspective, who, for many years, believed Mae died that night.

Clearly, something happened that night that Osha was unaware of, but as the show details the events, it does not clarify. There is no explanation of how Mae survived, nor of what happened to the rest of their coven. The Acolyte maintains a few secrets left to reveal later in the show, giving hints that there is more to the story without explaining. From Torbin's choice to die rather than confess in Episode 2 to the dead coven that didn't appear burnt, there have been clues that Mae is not fully responsible for the tragedy on Brendok as Osha believes. However, when going back to this event, The Acolyte doesn't give clear answers. Mae seems to know something about that night that Osha does not, so with Osha's perspective, we only have half the story.

The Acolyte

What Happens in ‘The Acolyte’s Flashback Episode?

The Acolyte is a murder mystery as Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and his companions search for a mysterious Jedi killer who they initially believe to be Sol’s former Padawan, Osha. Yet, in one of the many twists, Osha is innocent, and the killer is the twin sister she believed dead who now seeks revenge on four Jedi. Episode 3 returns to the night that caused so much confusion, but doesn’t clear everything up. After the premiere caught the audience off-guard with the quick death of Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss), eagle-eyed fans knew there would be some flashbacks based on images from the trailer that included Indara, but little did they know it would be the entirety of Episode 3.

The story shows young Mae (Leah Brady) and Osha (Lauren Brady) preparing for their "ascension" to become true witches of their coven. Guided by their mothers, Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith) and Koril (Margarita Levieva), Mae is excited about this step, but Osha is unsure of her path. The situation is complicated by the visiting Jedi, Indara, Sol, Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo), and Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman), who discover Mae and Osha’s presence and want to test their potential with the Force. Mae convinces Osha to intentionally fail the test, but the Jedi recognize Osha’s abilities anyway and offer to train her, which Osha wants. In her anger, Mae threatens her sister, starting a fire. Almost instantly, the fire catches, burning their home and finally leading to the event that changes the course of both twins’ lives.

As Osha escapes, she runs into Mae, who announces their mother is dead and blames Osha, but before there are any more details, the platform under Mae falls. Osha falls, too, but Sol arrives just in time to save her. Osha does not see her sister die, but it is an easy assumption from the fall. As her home collapses around her, Osha leaves with Sol, seeing the bodies of her family as she goes. This dark event brings Osha to the Jedi, but it also sends Mae down another path, the entirety of which the audience still hasn’t seen.

‘The Acolyte’ Episode 3 Seems to Leave Out Key Details

While the story gives context to Osha’s situation and the trauma that reemerges when she learns Mae is alive, it does nothing to answer the question of Mae’s survival or her vendetta against the Jedi. For a critical period leading up to the episode’s climax, Mae and Osha are separated, and the story only follows Osha. After Mae starts the fire, there are a few issues with the events, starting with the fire itself. Osha sees Mae light her journal on fire with a lantern, but the fire rapidly spreads. This doesn’t seem to be a magic fire, yet it catches on the stone of their home, which is carved into a mountain, and consumes, killing everyone there in the minutes it takes Osha to escape, or so Osha believes.

Since the show has already revealed Mae’s survival, it’s clear that some things happened that Osha didn’t know of. And the flashback left more unanswered questions, especially regarding the death of the witches of Brendok. As Osha passes the bodies in her escape, they are not horribly burned or crushed by falling debris, casting doubt on the story as Osha tells it. And why would Mae insist their deaths were Osha’s fault? The Acolyte’s answer to Osha’s past creates more mysteries for the series to deal with.

‘The Acolyte’ Hints at a Bigger Conspiracy

The first two episodes hint that there is more to this story, and Episode 3 proves that. The first hint was Torbin’s Barash Vow, which is a Jedi form of penance. He shows regret and even a little guilt over his actions, choosing to die when Mae reaches him. Yet, in Osha’s story, the Jedi were the heroes who helped her survive. Whatever Torbin feels guilty about, it will likely solve more than a few mysteries. For instance, Sol’s timely presence or the fire that spread too quickly and killed the witches without burning them. Whatever Torbin regrets from his trip to Brendok as a Padawan could provide another explanation for the death of Mae and Osha’s family, and the Jedi being involved in the tragedy – accidentally or intentionally – would give Mae a reason to blame Osha, who revealed herself to the Jedi in the first place.

Wherever these hints lead, it’s clear that Mae has a different memory of this event, giving her the motivation to kill four Jedi. The Acolyte’s choice to expand Osha’s backstory without revealing the truth heightens the mystery of the series, but it also turns Episode 3 into a bit of a letdown, as it offers no progress in uncovering the truth. There are many more episodes to explain the answers, but as of now, we only have more questions than before.

The Acolyte is streaming on Disney+ in the U.S. with new episodes airing Tuesdays.

