This week's episode of the new Star Wars series The Acolyte ended with a bang, as, after a few weeks of pulling strings from the shadows, the show’s mysterious villain finally made their presence felt. The masked figure who seems to be a Sith Lord confronts the protagonists directly, launching a devastating attack that suggests Osha (Amandla Stenberg) and her Jedi companions are in for the fight of their lives before the episode cuts to credits. Some viewers have criticized the episode for being inconclusive and complained about having to wait until next week to see the fight that is sure to ensue, but rather than being an indictment of the show’s quality, this really just shows how changes in how television is consumed have altered viewer tastes.

The Acolyte's sequence is a traditional cliffhanger, the kind serialized television has used for decades to make audiences desperate to see the next episode of a given series. Those who object to it have likely become used to the binge-release model used by certain streaming services, in which entire seasons of television are made available to watch on the same day, allowing viewers to make their way through the story at their own pace and get the resolution to cliffhangers like this without the traditional week-long (or longer) waiting period.

How Does 'The Acolyte' Episode 4 End?

In Season 1, Episode 4, “Day,” Osha joins a mission headed by her former Jedi Master, Sol (Lee Jung-jae) to capture her estranged twin sister, Mae (Stenberg), who has been killing Jedi with ties to their past. The group predicts that Mae will next strike at Jedi Master Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo), who is living in seclusion on the planet Khofar. While hiking through the woods of Khofar with her underworld contact Qimir (Manny Jacinto), Mae begins to doubt whether the test the Sith has set for her, to kill one of her Jedi targets without using a weapon, is possible. Eventually, she has a change of heart and decides to turn herself over to the Jedi — but when she finds Kelnacca already dead, she knows she will be blamed.

The Jedi arrive and call on Mae to turn herself over, but before they can see the body of their comrade, they notice the masked Sith stealthily floating into the clearing where they stand. Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen), Sol’s current Padawan, is visibly frightened and inquires about his identity, emphasizing the High Republic-era Jedi’s lack of experience battling the Sith. The masked figure ignites his red lightsaber and comes face to face with Osha before using the Force to telekinetically push her aside. The Jedi turn on their own sabers but as they prepare for battle, the masked Sith Lord unleashes a powerful telekinetic attack before the episode concludes.

Cliffhangers Are a Normal Part of TV

While it’s completely understandable why viewers who are invested in The Acolyte want to see how the battle plays out as soon as possible, some apparently need to be reminded that the simple fact that a series (or film, novel, or any other piece of media) which features a cliffhanger is not itself an indication of its quality (or lack thereof). Cliffhangers are a common storytelling device and are especially well suited to serialized television, in which storylines continue across multiple episodes or even seasons.

When streaming services like Netflix first popularized the binge model of releasing whole seasons at once, there was speculation that traditional week-to-week releases would end, or at least become significantly less popular, but that did not come to fruition. To this day, even many of the most prestigious and popular cable and streaming series continue to release episodes weekly and employ cliffhangers to keep viewers invested in their stories. However, reactions to certain projects, such as The Acolyte, show that certain viewers have gotten so used to the binge model that they object to traditional releases. This is especially odd as, even among shows given binge releases, the biggest cliffhangers and open endings tend to be in the final episodes of a given season, often leaving viewers without resolution for years until the next batch of episodes is released, regardless of whether they watched the current season in quick succession or more gradually.

That being said, plenty of legitimate criticisms can be made against The Acolyte Episode 4 and its cliffhanger. One could justifiably argue why viewers don’t feel that the portion of the Sith’s introduction sequence that we’ve seen is effective, or even criticize the sequence as a whole, though the latter can only be convincingly done after one has seen the conclusion of the scene that will presumably occur at the beginning of next week’s episode. Furthermore, there are understandable reasons to criticize other parts of the episode. Like many Disney+ Star Wars episodes, “Day” is quite short for a live-action television drama, running for only 34 minutes including credits. And until the cliffhanger, not much of significance happens. There are some nice dialogue scenes throughout, in which several characters are developed in interesting ways (though Mae’s change of heart is arguably rushed) and the cast, particularly Jung-jae, continue to do excellent work. But Mae and the Jedi’s respective journeys through the forest are fairly uneventful (despite Qimir’s warnings about how dangerous Khofar is), with the only noticeable external challenge coming when the latter group is attacked by a bug-like creature, but even that is handled relatively easily by Sol.

It seems likely that some of the criticism for the cliffhanger could really be misplaced frustration with the rest of the episode for not progressing the story more significantly, or even with the series overall for its pacing. The decision to include footage of the Sith and significant portions of this sequence in promotional material for The Acolyte could also have contributed to viewer impatience by suggesting that this battle may take place earlier in the season than halfway through its eight-episode run — though even that criticism feels somewhat harsher than necessary, as trailers and commercials for series and films being deceptive about what actually occurs in the project and when is nothing new.

Ultimately, neither The Acolyte in general nor “Day” specifically are above reproach, and it’s up to each viewer to determine what they think of the Sith cliffhanger (though again, they shouldn’t take a firm stance until it’s resolved). But the outrage against the series for simply having a cliffhanger at all is bizarre and unnecessary. Worse, it’s likely that, in at least a few cases, it’s the latest thinly veiled excuse bigoted viewers are using to try to worsen the series’ reputation, simply because they don’t like a Star Wars project being led by such a diverse cast.

New episodes of The Acolyte premiere Tuesdays at 9 PM ET on Disney+ in the U.S.

