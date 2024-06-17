The Following Article Contains Spoilers For 'The Acolyte' Episode 3.As far as franchise lore goes, there may be no stronger and more vast than Star Wars. The complete history of the canon is impressively large, with new information being added in its bucket-loads ever since Disney acquired the rights. For this reason alone, the hype surrounding The Acolyte was huge. With the chance to see further back into the universe of Star Wars than ever before on-screen, it honestly felt as if anything could happen. Thrown in a woman at the helm, Leslye Headland, with a deep love for the franchise, and you have a recipe for fandom-pleasing success.

Not without its detractors, the first three episodes have so far been met with fair praise. The most recent third episode, "Destiny", saw the foot taken off the gas for a moment, as the fast pace of the opening two outings was parked to one side in favor of some backstory. Heading 16 years into the past, the episode showed audiences the life of Osha and Mae (Amandla Stenberg) as young force-sensitive twins brought up among a coven of witches. With the balance between the dark and the light evident in the twins from an early age, the stage is set for what is to come next, with audiences now privy to much more of the emotional driving force behind their actions. With that in mind, here is a look at where you can watch The Acolyte episode 4 on streaming.

Debuting back on June 4 with a double hit of episodes, June 11 marked the premiere of the third, with the upcoming fourth episode scheduled to air on June 18. The episode will be available at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, making for the perfect Tuesday night viewing.

Is 'The Acolyte' Episode Premiering on Streaming?

Yes! Just like all other episodes, The Acolyte Episode 4 will exclusively stream on Disney+, joining the eye-catching list of other content on the streamer, including the rest of the Star Wars franchise. The recent spate of Star Wars releases on the platform has received mixed reviews, but the one thing that cannot be doubted is just how much content Disney is willing to produce. Admittedly, the quantity over quality approach has been criticized, but that isn't to say there isn't plenty of quality hidden amidst the plethora of series, such as The Mandalorian and Andor.

Plans Features Subscription Costs Disney+ Basic Disney+'s full library with ads

5.1 audio support

4K UHD and HDR streaming

Ability to stream on multiple devices at once $7.99 per month Disney+ Premium Disney+'s full library with no ads

Dolby Atmos audio support

4K UHD and HDR streaming

Ability to stream on multiple devices at once

Downloadable titles on up to ten devices at once $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year

Can You Watch 'The Acolyte' Episode 4 Without Disney+?

Currently, the only way to watch The Acolyte is through Disney+, with no other streaming options yet available. For those who prefer to watch physical media, The Acolyte may receive a DVD and Blu-ray release at some point, although no concrete information on that front has yet been given.

Is There a Trailer For 'The Acolyte' Episode 4?

Although not a trailer for the upcoming episode, a teaser was released by Disney on June 7 in preparation for the next release. Backed by a pulse-racing score, the heat has clearly been turned up as The Acolyte enters the final episode of its first half. With the thrilling murder mystery beginning to unravel, and the stakes now higher given we know more about Mae and Osha's childhood, the next episode may bring our first taste of justice for Mae's murders, although that might come in the form of Osha's wrongful capture. We may also receive even greater details regarding their childhood, as the pieces start to fall into place as to just how a child like Mae could be turned into a cold-blooded assassin. Episode 4 has been written by Claire Kiechel and Kor Adana and directed by Alex Garcia Lopez.

What is the Episode Schedule For 'The Acolyte'?

For a glimpse at the future, and a look back at the synopses for previous episodes, here is a breakdown of The Acolyte's schedule:

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date 1 "Lost/Found" A shocking crime occurs in a distant galaxy, prompting the Jedi Order to hunt for the prime suspect. June 4, 2024 2 "Revenge/Justice" An assassin strikes again, but this time the Jedi are there to attempt capture. June 4, 2024 3 "Destiny" On a mysterious planet, the tragic journey of two sisters begins. June 11, 2024 4 TBA TBA June 18, 2024 5 TBA TBA June 25, 2024 6 TBA TBA July 2, 2024 7 TBA TBA July 9, 2024 8 TBA TBA July 16, 2024

Other Disney+ 'Star Wars' Shows to Watch Right Now

If you can't get enough Star Wars content, Disney+ has you more than covered. Here are two of the best options currently available on the streamer.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' (2022)

Set in between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, Obi-Wan Kenobi follows Ewan McGregor as he reprises his titular role from the prequel trilogy. After living in solitude on Tatooine for many years, Kenobi is brought out of his retirement after a young Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) is kidnapped. However, his attempts to save her are made radically more difficult by the knowledge that he is being tracked down by none other than Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) and the Imperial Inquisitors. Created by Joby Harold, Obi-Wan Kenobi brings a fresh perspective to a well-known character, picking up five Emmy nominations along the way.

'Andor' (2022 - Present)

Andor Prequel series to Star Wars' 'Rogue One'. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero. Release Date September 21, 2022 Creator Tony Gilroy Cast Diego Luna , Stellan Skarsgård , Fiona Shaw , Genevieve O'Reilly Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Distributor Disney+, Walt Disney Television, Disney Media Distribution Main Characters Cassian Andor, Mon Mother, Luthen Rael, Bix Caleen, Dedra Meero, Syril, Maarva, Saw Gerrera Producer Kate Hazell, Kathleen Kennedy, David Meanti, Stephen Schiff Production Company Lucasfilm Expand

A prequel to Rogue One, Andor follows one of the Star Wars galaxy's lesser-appreciated characters, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). With the rebellion against the Empire starting to take a firm grip on the universe, Andor is destined to become a rebel hero among the desolation and destruction that sweep across the galaxy. Featuring a captivating lead performance from Luna, Andor is widely considered one of the best additions to the Star Wars canon in recent years, with that opinion supported by its eight Primetime Emmy nominations.

