EDITOR'S NOTE: This article contains spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 5.

The Big Picture Yord's shocking death in The Acolyte was planned from the start.

Charlie Barnett enjoyed the challenge of playing a character with a known demise, giving him more control over his performance.

With three episodes left, The Acolyte has many surprises and revelations yet to come, including Osha and Mae's switch.

After the cliffhanger ending of episode four of The Acolyte, we all knew episode five would be rough for the Jedi, but even still, there were several shocking moments delivered. The mysterious Master is revealed to be Manny Jacinto's Qimir, and both before and after his unmasking, he brings carnage to the Jedi. One of the most shocking moments of the episode is when Yord, portrayed by Charlie Barnett, is suddenly and violently killed. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Barnett reflected on the scene, including how it influenced his performance and what filming it was like.

In true Jedi fashion, Yord charges in bravely with his yellow lightsaber ignited, only to quickly have his attacks deflected before having his neck snapped. The moment shocked viewers, but Barnett kept it in mind from the beginning, saying:

"Leslye was very up front from the very get-go. No one ever wants to be cut out of a show, but when you know that going into it, performance-wise, it gave me a bookend, and it gave me a route to plan out and play a little more of the roller coaster role, showing the ups and downs and showing how he ends up getting into this position. When you're playing a character that you know is going to die, it's a little more fun. If it's a surprise to you and your job is gone next week, it sucks, but when you know what you're walking into, you get to have a little more control over it. And I tried to find the lemonade through the lemons."

There are More Surprises to Come in 'The Acolyte'

Close

Barnett also reflected on what filming the scene was like, as it involved careful choreography between himself and Jacinto. Barnett said:

"Let’s just put it out there: Manny, beyond being an extremely handsome gentleman, is one of the kindest people ever. And in rehearsing it, we’ve got to move slow...and he is just cradling my head and being like, 'Oh, Charlie, does that hurt when I crack your neck that way?' And I'm like, 'No, man. You're killing me. It's totally fine...' And he's so sweet and so kind that it was like I was gently being killed until we were like, 'Okay, let's speed this baby up.' And then I am dead on the floor. It was a nice death. It was luxurious."

The actor also described how he used his desire for more fight scenes to influence his character, explaining that he thought of Yord as using combat as a safety mechanism to compensate for other shortcomings, but feeling a need to separate himself from such attachment. With three episodes remaining, there are still plenty of things waiting to be revealed in The Acolyte. This week's episode ended with Osha and Mae having switched places, Mae disguising herself as her sister, and Osha ending in the hands of the Master. Hopefully, all the series' strands will come to a satisfying conclusion to the season in the coming weeks.

New episodes of The Acolyte are released on Disney+ on Tuesdays. Stay tuned at Collider for more interviews, recaps, and updates on Star Wars and all your other favorites.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+

Watch on Disney+