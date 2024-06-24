The Following Article Contains Spoilers For 'The Acolyte' Episode 4.

Sat among the plethora of Star Wars content on Disney+, The Acolyte sends viewers back further than ever before. Beginning at the end of the High Republic, and before the Skywalker Saga began, The Acolyte sees a deeper sense of lore added to the universe than ever before, fronted by a dedicated showrunner in Leslye Headland who is a self-proclaimed lover of all things Star Wars. Compared to many of the other Star Wars series and movies that Disney has produced since their takeover of Lucasfilm in 2012, The Acolyte is one of the more historically adventurous.

So far, the series has been met with mixed reviews, with critics and fans often disagreeing on the quality of each episode, although the most recent episode 4 seems to be the most positively received outing thus far. Following a fast-paced opening two, the third episode brought some backstory to the life of Osha and Mae (Amandla Stenberg), with the fourth episode returning to the precedent set by episodes 1 and 2. With the plot beginning to bend and twist as mysteries are set to be uncovered in the final half, The Acolyte episode 5 looks to promise some major developments in the story. So, with that in mind, here is a look at when and where you can watch The Acolyte episode 5 on streaming.

Back on June 4, The Acolyte debuted with both episodes 1 and 2, with episodes then set to follow weekly. Episode 3 was released on June 11, with episode 4 arriving on June 18, meaning that episode 5 is scheduled to air on June 25. The episode will be available at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, so grab your popcorn and settle in for some eye-catching Tuesday viewing.

Is 'The Acolyte' Episode 5 Premiering on Streaming?

Just like the four episodes previous, The Acolyte Episode 5 will exclusively stream on Disney+, joining the amazing plethora of other content already on the streamer, including the rest of the Star Wars franchise. Including shows such as The Mandalorian and Andor, Disney has been dedicated to producing as much Star Wars content as possible since the release of Disney+. However, this has come under fire, especially in recent years following the widely cited drop in quality of the franchise, with series and movies feeling rushed to release. That being said, there is no doubting the belief Disney has in the franchise and its fandom, with the journey to a quality-over-quantity approach likely on its way.

For those without a subscription to Disney+ who will need one to see the winding mystery continue to unfold, here is a breakdown of the subscriptions available for Disney+.

Disney's subscription options don't stop there, with the likes of Hulu and/or ESPN+ also available via other packages. For more information about the range of plans they have to offer, check out the link below:

Can You Watch 'The Acolyte' Episode 5 Without Disney+?

Currently, and unsurprisingly, the only way to watch The Acolyte is through Disney+, with no other streaming options available. If you're a fan of physical media, The Acolyte will likely receive a DVD and Blu-ray release at some point, although no actual information on that front has yet been given.

Is There a Trailer For 'The Acolyte' Episode 5?

Although not a definitive trailer for episode 5, the official Star Wars YouTube channel has dropped a recent teaser that gives fans their first taste of an upcoming episode's original end-credit song, "Power of Two" by Victoria Monét, available on Spotify. Featuring short clips of the series, the teaser gives the feeling that storms are brewing, with the dramatic finale to The Acolyte now just a few episodes away. One such mystery, and the hook that hangs viewers' expectations, is that of 'The Master', with the most recent episode 4 hinting that it could be Qimir (Manny Jacinto). However, the identity of the Sith Lord is yet to be fully revealed, with the Jedi having perhaps met their match. One thing is for sure, episode 5 will likely see an eye-popping battle that will shed some light on just how evenly-matched these forces are.

What is the Episode Schedule For 'The Acolyte'?

To get a look at the future, and a look into the past with the synopses for previous episodes, here is a breakdown of The Acolyte's schedule: