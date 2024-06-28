Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 5.

The Big Picture The Acolyte Episode 5 reveals the Master's identity, raising the stakes and showcasing a horrifying villain.

The show's willingness to kill off fan-favorite characters demonstrates its commitment to subversive risks and uncharted narrative territory.

The Acolyte's Master combines familiar and unique traits, making him a terrifying and devious antagonist.

Well... that just happened. After teasing its main villain throughout the show's first four episodes and slowly luring the Jedi towards their elusive enemy, The Acolyte Episode 5, "Night," has finally revealed the identity of the Master, and the reality is horrifying. In an action-packed episode filled with some of the best lightsaber duels Star Wars has ever put onscreen, the most dead Jedi since the prequels, and The Acolyte's first big twin switch, the latest entry in Leslye Headland's prequel dramatically raises the stakes of the series. The Master's Jedi massacre proves that not even the Republic's iconic peacekeepers are safe, opening up disturbing possibilities for the future of the story and signaling an unpredictable direction for the series.

Episode 5 of The Acolyte largely begins where last week's episode, "Day," left off. After killing Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo) and surprising Master Sol's (Lee Jung-jae) Jedi task force on Khofar, the Master ferociously cuts down every Jedi he can find. Eventually, his rampage reaches Sol's apprentice, Jecki (Dafne Keen), as she attempts to apprehend Osha's Dark Side twin, Mae (Amandla Stenberg). Fending off the intruder with Sol's help, Jecki is able to strike off the Master's creepy mask, confirming many fans' suspicions that The Acolyte's true villain has been none other than Manny Jacinto's Qimir all along. However, despite Jecki's momentary advantage, Qimir soon reveals his true nature, and his brutal display of power upsets many of the safe assumptions that have been made about Star Wars' latest series.

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

'The Acolyte' Episode 5's Shocking Deaths Prove Star Wars Is Entering Uncharted Territory

While the Jedi of The Acolyte haven't been inactive during the show's first half, most members of the Order haven't been confronted by a legitimate galactic threat. Despite Mae's killing of Masters Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman), the show has primarily depicted the Jedi's privilege and influence. Scenes of heavy-handed Jedi Knights like Yord (Charlie Barnett) hustling members of the Trade Federation make the Jedi feel invincible and in control, and The Acolyte's decision to dedicate significant screen time to its supporting cast allows each of them to feel important. With this importance comes a personal connection, as well as the expectation that each Jedi is crucial to The Acolyte's story, which only makes it all the more shocking that The Acolyte Episode 5 chooses to kill multiple fan-favorite characters.

Not only is Jacinto's Master able to easily dispatch the unnamed Jedi who accompany Sol to Khofar, but he also murders Yord and Jecki just as audiences have grown to appreciate them. Yord's earnest advice to Osha about facing her past in Episode 4 was just starting to make him feel sympathetic after The Acolyte's early episodes portrayed him as rigid and unyielding, while Osha's scenes with Jecki in the same episode hinted at a burgeoning friendship between Sol's two padawans. In fact, the chemistry between the pair was so noticeable that it seemed like Osha and Jecki's relationship could turn romantic in the future, making it all the more heartbreaking that this potential was cut viciously short by Jacinto's merciless character.

Young force users in more recent Star Wars projects, like Ahsoka's Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) or even Rey (Daisy Ridley) in the sequel trilogy, aren't usually punished for their inexperience when facing characters as powerful as Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) or Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), so The Acolyte's willingness to let its Sith slaughter characters who have already garnered plenty of the audience's attention demonstrates the show's commitment to taking subversive risks. In the style of some of Star Wars' more unique shows, like Andor, The Acolyte emphasizes the power of the Dark Side over the strength of the Jedi, unlocking uncharted narrative territory for the series to explore. When Jedi are being cut down left and right and not even Star Wars' traditional heroes are safe, it feels like anything can happen and anyone can be the latest corpse — especially when each startling death only showcases the power of a new, unprecedented villain.

‘The Acolyte’ Episode 5 Introduces Us to a Very Different Type of Sith

Episode 5's commitment to changing the landscape of the Star Wars franchise is further evidenced by the unique characteristics of Jacinto's villain. While the character only refers to himself as a Sith when describing how the Jedi would view him, Jacinto's Dark Side user nevertheless exhibits all the hallmarks of the franchise's most recognizable adversaries. Dressed in black and continuing the Dark Side's love for intimidating masks, the Master's red lightsaber and vicious attacks underscore his connection to other well-known Sith Lords throughout the franchise. Yet, The Acolyte's Master also showcases distinct features that indicate he is unlike anything we have seen.

Even by movie standards, The Acolyte's villain is more intimidating than most other Sith who have appeared onscreen. More outright aggressive than Count Dooku's (Christopher Lee) elegant, refined attack strategies but as calculating as Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) when he divides and conquers the Jedi, Jacinto's Sith combines the lightsaber mastery of Darth Maul (Ray Park) with the sheer brutality of Darth Vader (James Earl Jones). While the latter's force choke is undeniably iconic, there's something even more disturbing about how The Acolyte's Sith Master snaps Yord's neck with his bare — and surprisingly buff — hands. The way that Jacinto stabs Jecki multiple times in the chest after their incredible duel is equally difficult to witness, betraying a wild sense of rage that emphasizes this episode's commitment to upsetting the galaxy's typical balance of power in horrific ways.

Jacinto's Sith Lord is also so disturbing because he exhibits traits that set him apart from more traditional Sith Lords. In order to kill Jecki, he detaches a second, shorter lightsaber hilt from his first lightsaber's main shaft, dual-wielding the longer and smaller blades like Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) during Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7. This ingenuity is both reminiscent of Kanan Jarrus's (Freddie Prinze Jr.) disassembled lightsaber during Star Wars Rebels and a rare instance of a Sith using a technique similar to Trakata, the forbidden lightsaber form that utilizes a saber's ability to turn on and off quickly to disorient an opponent. Both similarities point to The Acolyte's Sith as a Force user with a subtle, devious nature, someone who, like the Jedi under the Empire, has had to resort to tricks in order to survive.

Jacinto's use of what is most likely cortosis in his helmet and left bracer also alludes to the character's ingenuity, as the metal is known to momentarily deactivate lightsabers in the Star Wars universe. But what really signifies the darker possibilities of Jacinto's character is how he reacts to his own reveal. The Master's apathy for living beings is on full display when he refers to Jecki's corpse as an "it," emphasizing how he has no real concern for the creatures of the galaxy. In a haunting moment of hindsight, he is also able to return to his Qimir persona when acknowledging Mae, reveling in his ability to deceive others about his true identity with as much glee as Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith.

The Acolyte's newest Dark Side user therefore combines chilling traits with unfamiliar techniques to instill a new sense of fear in a younger galaxy. By killing characters whose status in the galaxy makes them feel safe and introducing a uniquely powerful villain to upend order in the Star Wars universe, The Acolyte has opened the door for the show to introduce even more exciting and unexpected developments to its audience. With Mae and Osha switching places and masters by the end of the episode, Headland's series seems ready to plunge headlong into the unknown regions of Star Wars storytelling, setting up fans for even more disturbing revelations in a series where anyone can be the latest victim of the Dark Side.

The Acolyte is currently streaming on Disney+ in the U.S. New episodes air every Tuesday night.

