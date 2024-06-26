The Big Picture Danny Jacinto's Qimir in The Acolyte is revealed to be the murderous Sith, the Stranger, adding a new dynamic to the series.

The Stranger's unsettling presence and costume design create a different type of Star Wars villain, distinct from the usual overpowering figures.

Episode 5 sees a major character swap as Mae takes the place of her twin sister Osha, setting up new storylines and character motivations.

Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 5.

The dark side of the Force is strong with Danny Jacinto. Episode 5 of the Star Wars Disney+ series The Acolyte finally revealed a long-held secret: that Jacinto's character Qimir was actually only pretending to be a smuggler, and was actually the murderous Sith known as the Stranger who serves as the master of Mae (Amandla Stenberg). Following the episode's release, Jacinto spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the character and his differences from prior Star Wars villains.

"We wanted a character that was not just oppressive and powerful, but when you see him, you feel disturbed by him," Jacinto told EW. "We wanted a character that isn't just a Darth Vader type of guy who overpowers the screen. It's the concept of the uncanny. It can be a stumble in a person's walk or a twitch in somebody's eye. It's very subtle, and it's just like this uncomfortableness that people experience — and that's what we wanted to hone in on for this Sith Lord." Another iconic aspect of Star Wars villains is the costumes, and the Stranger is no exception with his ferocious-looking mask featuring rows of chrome teeth. The creator of The Acolyte, Leslye Headland, spoke to EW about the process of developing the character's costume:

"His helmet's not that different from a [classic] Star Wars villain. But the grin is like this smile that lasts too long, and was meant to be really unsettling to the Jedi. It's not that they're afraid of him, it's that they find him unsettling. Even his intro, when he floats down at the end of Episode 4, we shot that in reverse because we just wanted the audience to be like, 'What is this?'"

Episode 5 Saw a Major Character Swap

Close

Episode 5 of The Acolyte ended with Mae cutting her hair to resemble her twin sister Osha, also played by Stenberg, whose place she takes alongside the Jedi, while Qimir/the Stranger finds an injured Osha in the forest. While the plot details of the remaining three episodes remain hidden, Jacinto also previewed the rest of the series and its trajectory. "Now we're going into completely different territory. Now it's a different world that we're going to introduce you to, and not just a new story, but new motivations for all of the different characters," he told EW. "Osha is going to want to hear some of the things that the Stranger has to say."

While nothing is certain, it sounds like the rest of The Acolyte is shaping up for a slight departure from the first five episodes. Headland serves as The Acolyte's showrunner, and she also wrote the first episode and directed the first two episodes. Headland also executive produces the show for her Shoot to Midnight banner alongside Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff King, and Jason Micallef.

New episodes of The Acolyte release on Tuesdays on Disney+. The first five episodes of the show are streaming on the service now.