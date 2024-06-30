Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Acolyte' Episode 5, "Day."

The Big Picture The Acolyte has faced criticism for a number of reasons, including similarities to Anakin Skywalker's origin story.

Qimir, a character aiding Mae, is suspected to be a Sith Lord, but his words and actions might suggest otherwise.

The creators are intentionally withholding information, leaving room for speculation in the remaining episodes.

If you scour X (formerly known as Twitter) or any corner of the internet where Star Wars is being discussed, it won't take long to find some criticism of The Acolyte. The series, which takes place around a century before the prequel films, ventures into uncharted territory for live-action Star Wars. Creator Leslye Headland centers The Acolyte on a faction of High Republic-era Jedi and a pair of twins, Osha and Mae (Amandla Stenberg), who were born through immaculate conception a result of Force manipulation by a witch coven on Brendok. Naysayers were quick to admonish the parallels being made to Anakin Skywalker's path as the Chosen One.

Now, after Episode 5 and its "big reveal," the moans of broken canon are growing louder. Mae, separated from Osha after Brendok's coven was obliterated, is on a vicious path. Sent to kill the four Jedi who played a role in the coven's collapse, Mae follows a mysterious figure called The Master. A friend (of sorts) named Qimir (Manny Jacinto) has been aiding her along the way, but she betrays him on Khofar, opting to part from The Master and turn herself in. Her hasty plan is thwarted, however, when it's revealed that Qimir is The Master, hiding behind that sinister helmet all along. All signs point to Qimir being a Sith Lord, but I don't buy it. The Acolyte is intentionally leading us on.

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

Who Is The Master, 'The Acolyte's Mysterious Villain?

Until the most recent episode, The Master had been shrouded in secrecy. With his voice altered through his mask and his face never revealed, not even Mae knew the identity of her teacher. What we knew was this: Mae referred to him as a "he," but she didn't know his name. He'd been training Mae after she lost her family, and ordered her to kill four Jedi — at least one of them without wielding a weapon. She killed Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Master Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman), failing the no-weapon stipulation each time. On Khofar, she was meant to kill the Wookiee Jedi Master Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo) but changed her mind. The Master killed Kelnacca anyway. Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), the sole surviving Jedi on Mae's kill list, led Osha and a group of Jedi to Khofar, where they were met by The Master with a tremendous show of force.

'The Acolyte' Episode 5's Big Reveal Suggests Qimir Might Be a Sith Lord

In Episode 2, when Qimir is concocting the poison that Mae will use to kill Torbin, he gives us our first clue (or our first red herring). "Everyone has a weakness," Qimir says. "The Jedi justify their galactic dominance in the name of peace, and peace—" Mae, interrupting him, finishes his sentence with "—is a lie, I know." Those are the first four words of the Code of the Sith, which starts with "Peace is a lie, there is only passion." Aside from this glaring reference, Qimir was always a suspicious figure. Seemingly immediately, he knew he was facing Osha when she was attempting to impersonate Mae, and he'd always been insistent on reminding Mae of the deal she made with The Master; seems a little fishy to me!

Episode 5 did a lot more than reveal Qimir behind the mask. It's full of the most exciting lightsaber duels since Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. Through some truly horrific displays, it leads to the execution of nearly all the Jedi on Khofar, including the tragic deaths of Jecki (Dafne Keen) and Yord (Charlie Barnett). "She was a child," Sol pleads after Jecki is slain, to which Qimir shrugs and replies, "You brought her here." Qimir goes on to criticize Sol, the Jedi, and their hypocrisy, and he professes a longing for the space to wield his power freely and teach a pupil as he pleases. He admits he never wanted his identity to be revealed, and he aims to kill those who've now seen his face — all very Sith-like qualities. Most importantly, he tells Sol that "the Jedi like you might call me... Sith." The word choice here is crucial, and it jumped out at me immediately.

Is Ki-Adi-Mundi's Cameo in 'The Acolyte' a Plot Hole or an Important Clue?

Now, would Qimir being a Sith open up a plot hole? In the Star Wars prequels, Ki-Adi-Mundi (Silas Carson) had minimal dialogue. His most well-known and meme-inspiring utterance was his contribution of, "What about the droid attack on the Wookiees?" to the Jedi Council in Revenge of the Sith. Close watchers remember a line from Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace, in which he declared the existence of a living Sith to be, "Impossible!" His next words are when the supposed plot hole would come into play. "The Sith have been extinct for a millennium," Ki-Adi-Mundi said assuredly. The Phantom Menace takes place about 100 years after The Acolyte, which is a big gap, but it's a heck of a lot shorter than a millennium.

Episode 4 of The Acolyte featured a cameo from Ki-Adi-Mundi (this time played by Derek Arnold), but seeing his towering, oblong head after all this time made for more than a mere fun surprise. Ki-Adi-Mundi was present and well aware of the predicament the Jedi were facing. At a small meeting, they discussed how to handle Mae's murderous hunt. Master Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson) instructs everyone to keep the Jedi High Council in the dark on the matter, in the hopes of avoiding panic. Rwoh then sends the Jedi to their doomed clash with Qimir. Ki-Adi-Mundi stayed behind, and now Sol and Mae (disguised as Osha) are on their way back to their allies.

Presumably, if Sol informs the surviving Jedi of Qimir's reveal, Ki-Adi-Mundi will be among those aware that a Sith has supposedly appeared. If Qimir is a Sith, that would turn his dialogue in The Phantom Menace into a potential plot hole. "The Sith have been extinct for a millennium" would have to be a wild lie on Ki-Adi-Mundi's part, or we'd have to assume that he somehow forgot about their Sith encounter only a century prior. I'd wager it's neither; Ki-Adi-Mundi tells his fellow Jedi the Sith have been extinct because Qimir is no Sith, and he truly believes they're gone.

Here's Why I Don't Buy 'The Acolyte' Is Making Qimir a Sith Lord

Giving the accusations of broken canon a bit of attention, while giving The Acolyte's creators more credit than internet critics may be granting, fully making Qimir a Sith would not only be a lackluster move — it just doesn't seem to be what they're getting at. Ki-Adi-Mundi's inclusion was our first clue, but even if Sol doesn't make it back to Coruscant and inform them of this Sith reveal, the bloodbath would have to continue and wipe everyone out to keep word of the Sith from getting out.

3 episodes of The Acolyte remain, with plenty of room for speculation. It might seem trivial, but the number of episodes yet to be released feels like a clue in and of itself; they aren't playing their hand this early. The witch coven of Brendok is going to come back into play. Whatever role Sol and the Jedi had in their destruction will be the show's true reveal. When Sol tells Osha that Qimir showed a shocking ability to get inside a Jedi's head, Osha recounts her mother's ability to do the same. Moreover, Qimir aimed to continue Mae's rampage even after her betrayal, killing Kelnacca in her stead. Qimir has some kind of personal connection to the coven and a vendetta against the Jedi who destroyed them.

Qimir, or Darth Qimir, whatever you want to call him, I don't buy that he's a Sith, because he doesn't buy it either. Qimir's words feel carefully chosen. He doesn't call himself a Sith; he says the Jedi might call him Sith. The show is making a key, intentional distinction here that I've sniffed out. He recites lines from the Sith Code, and he yearns for a proper apprentice. Qimir sounds like a lost soul, full of rage, who's become obsessed with Sith lore and has come to worship it.

