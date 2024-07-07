The Big Picture Bazil, a Tynnan character, brings adorable moments and comic relief in The Acolyte.

Although the character took a back seat to last week's Jedi massacre on Khofar, everyone's favorite Jedi tracker, Bazil, is back on The Acolyte and more adorable than ever! Sniffing out clues and tinkering with Pip aboard Sol's ship as the Jedi Master recovers from the loss of his team, Bazil manages to both bring Osha's (Amandla Stenberg) PIP droid back online and expose her twin, who stowed away on the vessel after taking Osha's place at the end of last week's episode. In the process, Bazil delivers plenty of cute moments in the latest installment of Leslye Headland's prequel series, serving as a reminder that the most enjoyable part of the Star Wars Universe is the galaxy's lovable alien sidekicks.

A member of the Tynnan species played by veteran Star Wars actor Hassan Taj, Bazil is first introduced in The Acolyte Episode 5 as a resource to help track Jedi Master Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo) before Mae can kill him on Khofar. The tracker successfully leads Master Sol's (Lee Jung-jae) strike team to the Wookie Jedi's domicile, but he disappears as soon as The Acolyte's Stranger arrives, only re-emerging towards the episode's end to catch Manny Jacinto's Sith stealing Osha. This discovery allows Bazil to take on a more prominent role in this week's episode, with the mischievous little Tynnan's antics calling back to some of the silliest creatures in the Star Wars franchise.

Star Wars Has Been Home to the Galaxy’s Cutest Creatures for Decades

While Star Wars often focuses on dramatic clashes between light and dark side users of the force, one of the franchise's most endearing qualities is the frequent inclusion of new alien species to flesh out its family-friendly universe. Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope gave viewers the chance to appreciate the amusing sight of Jawas waddling across the deserts of Tatooine, while Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi introduced an entire generation to the bloodthirsty teddy bears of the forest moon of Endor, Ewoks. In recent years, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi brought the indescribably precious Porgs into canon, whose wide-eyed squeals and tiny wings instantly made Rey's time on Ahch-To feel like Happy Feet, proving that Star Wars' strangest species bring the galaxy its most wholesome joy.

The Acolyte continues the franchise's oddball legacy by allowing Bazil to bring his own whimsical touch to the series. In a show whose Jedi killings and ruthless Sith make The Acolyte one of Star Wars' darkest entries, Bazil combines the lovable attributes of the galaxy's most cuddly characters to provide some much-needed comic relief. He waddles and works with technology like a Jawa, while his brief attack on Mae during this week's episode feels like a slapstick homage to the awkward blows of the Ewoks during Return of the Jedi's final act. Bazil's skills as a tracker also connect to the primal senses of creatures from Star Wars' animated side, like Star Wars Rebels' Loth-cats, though Bazil is thankfully given a more central part to play in the latest chapter of The Acolyte's story.

‘The Acolyte’ Honors Star Wars’ History of Fun Alien Sidekicks

With their extremely huggable appearances and fierce determination, Star Wars' collection of swoonworthy creatures is enjoyable enough on their own, but Star Wars feels the most like Star Wars when the franchise pairs up its strangest aliens with the galaxy's greatest heroes. Bazil's partnership with the Jedi calls back to similar alliances between silly aliens and intrepid heroes throughout the galaxy's history, with examples like Jar Jar Binks' (Ahmed Best) support of Qui-Gon Jinn's (Liam Neeson) mission on Naboo solidifying this bond in the prequel era. In recent Star Wars history, the relationship between The Mandalorian's Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda further demonstrates the iconic potential of connecting adorable Star Wars species to conflicted human characters.

These loveable side characters may not always occupy crucial positions in their respective Star Wars stories, but their presence provides much-needed relief for characters who often take themselves too seriously. Before The Acolyte introduced a Wookiee Jedi, the franchise's most iconic alien sidekick, Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), brought a grounded level of shaggy loyalty to the franchise's resident adventurer, Han Solo (Harrison Ford). Likewise, Porgs allow The Last Jedi to be lighthearted while the film's story documents the downfall of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), while Jar Jar acts as a whimsical distraction to the intense politics of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, combining the serious themes of Star Wars with the more playful tone of the galaxy.

'The Acolyte's Bazil Is a Reminder of What Makes Star Wars So Magical

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The constant intrigue and violence at the center of the Star Wars universe can sometimes make the galaxy feel like an especially dangerous place, but at its core, Star Wars has always been a source of fictional magic. The sci-fi phenomenon captures the wonder of exploring a new and exciting universe where all kinds of undiscovered powers are possible, while the galaxy's adorable creatures remind Star Wars' heroes of that same galaxy's capacity for wholesome mischief. As simple beings whose sweet innocence and endearing features get them up to all sorts of amusing trouble, these cute creatures showcase the fun to be found in the galaxy, with The Acolyte's Bazil representing the upbeat joy that exists at the heart of Star Wars.

Despite the dark tone of Headland's series, The Acolyte doesn't bring in an intimidating tracker to turn the series into even more of a horror show. Bazil's inclusion doubles down on the playful antics that balance Star Wars' darkest elements, providing an entertaining distraction to Sol's distress and Osha's seduction similar to how Ahsoka's Noti bring some levity to Sabine and Ezra's long-awaited reunion in one of Star Wars' other most recent shows. In a galaxy where characters walk so many intricate paths of conflicted passions, deceptions, and betrayals, the presence of so many entertaining species emphasizes the persistent warmth to be found in a constantly warring galaxy.

While Bazil's part in The Acolyte has so far been small, the Tynnan doesn't need excessive screentime to leave his mark. The series' inclusion of Bazil calls back to the Star Wars universe's reliance on adorable creatures throughout its epic history, celebrating a legacy of entertaining cooperation between the galaxy's cutest species and their Jedi counterparts, and the tracker's amusing antics in The Acolyte's latest episode underscores the lovable, absurd fun that forms the backbone of the Star Wars franchise. Only time will tell whether Bazil is able to make audiences smile more in the future, but for now, Master Sol's furry friend has done more than enough to honor the galaxy that this world learned to love.

