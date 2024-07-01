A trip into the past has always been an eye-catching prospect for Star Wars fans, with the chance to go further than ever before sending millions the way of The Acolyte. Helmed by Star Wars super-fan Leslye Headland, the series is set before the events of the Skywalker Saga, and following the Jedi investigation into a worrying set of crimes.

Thus far, mixed reviews and a frustrating narrative have left many unimpressed. However, the most recent outing set a new high standard for the show, promising to push the final few episodes into overdrive. As the clock ticks on The Acolyte and on Osha and Mae's story, there are still plenty of questions left to answer, especially following the universe-shattering events of episode 5. So, with that in mind, here is where you can watch The Acolyte episode 6.

5 When is 'The Acolyte' Episode 6 on Streaming?

Episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on July 2, 2024, with all episodes released weekly, starting back on June 4 and running through until July 16. The episode will be available at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, so grab your popcorn and lightsaber ready for an indulgent Tuesday night.

As always, The Acolyte will be available to stream on Disney+, with subscription options, for those without one, reading as follows:

Disney's subscription plans also contain other services such as Hulu and/or ESPN+, with these available via other packages. For more information about the range of plans they have to offer, check out the link below:

4 What Happened in Last Week's Episode of 'The Acolyte'?

It really had all been leading up to this. From indulgent spades of lore to an episode entirely dedicated to backstory, before episode 5, "Night", The Acolyte had spent most of its time sewing the seeds for a major reveal. After episode 4, "Day", gave us our most suggestive hints yet at the identity of The Master, with all arrows pointing seemingly toward Qimir (Manny Jacinto), the floodgates were ready to open and the entire saga of The Acolyte ready to kick into its final gear. However, viewers could never have seen episode 5 coming, with more twists, turns, and massive narrative shifts than many shows prior have been brave enough to do.

Episode 5 begins with an expected continuation of The Master's malevolent streak after killing Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo), with any Jedi in his sight cut down with venom. This brings him face to face with Sol's apprentice, Jecki (Dafne Keen), as she continues her attempt to capture Mae (Amandla Stenberg). As the battle continues, the moment we've all been waiting for arrives, as Jecki strikes off The Master's mask, revealing none other than, you guessed it, Qimir. This moment of weakness seems to light a fire inside Qimir, with his retaliation for the removal of his mask involving the killing of seven of the eight Jedi sent to Kofar, including Yord (Charlie Barnett) and Jecki, with only Sol left standing. When the dust settled on this whirlwind episode, one that included arguably the Star Wars franchise's best lightsaber battle in many years, it was clear the show had now taken a turn for the shocking, and, as many fans have noted, the better.

3 Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Acolyte' Episode 6

It is true that The Acolyte has received a less-than-favorable fan reaction since its debut in June. However, the trajectory episodes have been on has suggested a steady increase in quality, with the most recent episode bursting out of mediocrity and finally bringing the show into form. The reaction from fans online has, refreshingly, been fairly positive, with many praising the most recent episode's intricate fight choreography.

Many once-negative contributors have admitted the increase in the show's quality too, which fortifies the fanbase somewhat given the almost entirely poor reaction to previous outings.

2 'The Acolyte' Episode 6 Preview

Although any sort of preview video or promo for episode 6 has not yet been released, it is fair to say that, after the recent rollercoaster outing, there is plenty to look forward to in episode 6. Written by Jason Micallef and Jocelyn Bioh, and directed by Hanelle Culpepper, episode 6 will have to build from the ashes of the fallen Jedi, with Mae having stolen Osha's identity, and the knocked-out-Osha in Qimir's sights. With evil on his mind, the fate of Osha in episode 6 looks treacherous, especially considering her identity has been stolen, which is likely to ring no alarm bells for Sol. What Qimir might have in store for Osha is anyone's guess, but it's unlikely to be good. With just three episodes left, the expectation is for everything to crumble down under the harrowing power of Qimir. The thought of a happy ending once seemed likely, but, given The Acolyte's new penchant for darkness and tragedy, who knows how this story might end?

1 What's 'The Acolyte' Episode Schedule?

For a look back at the titles and synopsis of previous episodes, and to get a glimpse at the dates of episodes yet to come, here is a breakdown of The Acolyte's episode schedule.