Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 6.

The Acolyte has finished what Rian Johnson started with The Last Jedi seven years ago by delivering some long-overdue enemies-to-lovers vibes via the tantalizing dynamic between Osha (Amandla Stenberg) and Qimir (Manny Jacinto). Following last night's ship-brewing episode, I caught up with the series' creator Leslye Headland this morning to unpack the ins and outs of everything that went down between Osha and Qimir, and where that dynamic might be headed.

Over the course of our lengthy conversation, Headland spoke about the ship's connections to Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley), whether the Power of Two might be a Force Dyad, her intentions behind introducing this dynamic and how it plays with gender norms, how the Jedi of The Acolyte match up with the Jedi of the Prequel Trilogy, the surprising connections to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, whether the planet Qimir lives on is Ahch-To, and the intentional and thoughtful symbolism, allusions, and parallels at play throughout Episode 6. There was a lot to unpack, and we tried our best to hit all the most pressing questions that fans may have had once the credits rolled. Read on for the full transcript below.

COLLIDER: One year ago, I looked you in the eyes at Star Wars Celebration, and I asked you if we were getting enemies-to-lovers in The Acolyte, and look at us now. Who would have thought?

LESLYE HEADLAND: We made it. [Laughs] Somehow, we made it. I was terrified when you asked me that question because I'm not a great actor. I was like, “Just tell her no and move on.”

There was definitely panic in your eyes. “How does she know?” Luckily it wasn't recorded, it wasn't on video. It's only up here in my mind.

HEADLAND: Thank God.

But it's so great that we do get to see this dynamic. There is a little bit of a debate right now in the fandom about what name we're going to go with for the ship. There are two right now: it's Oshmir and then Oshamir. What's your take on that?

HEADLAND: I like Oshamir, personally. I like her full name.

How 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' Influenced 'The Acolyte'

Close

Same. I'm quite a fan of that, as well. Aside from the obvious allusions to other ships, are there any other enemies-to-lovers dynamics that informed the decisions you were making as you were playing with these two characters?

HEADLAND: Oh, that's a good question.

There are so many.

HEADLAND: There are so many, but I am going to say no because I was really working from muscle memory. I didn't want it to quote something else. I wanted to just click into the kind of stuff that I wrote when I was in high school. I love these characters. Nobody wants to ship these characters more than I do. I love them so much. I love The Stranger. There's always a character that's an avatar for me that I really, really love. In Russian Doll, it was Charlie [Barnett’s] character, Alan.

The Stranger is obviously a badass, but I just mean much more than his character. I'm not going around doing fantastic lightsaber battles and murdering people and being an all-around badass, but I would say that what he talks about in this episode and what he talked about in [Episode] 5 is something I really dug down. Then Osha's inner conflict fits with his ideology, and yet they're on opposite ends of the spectrum just like she and her sister started at the beginning of the show. I wanted to stay true to my characters. I tried my best to just stick to the tropes and the stuff that I loved and tried not to think about, especially [with] the classics. I think it would have been a little too quotes-around-it if that were the case.

That being said, the relationship between Lo and Jen in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was an influence in the writer's room. We referenced that relationship over and over again. The intentional parallel is that they are equals and their relationship is earned through mutual vulnerability, not intimidation or manipulation.

You mentioned something there that is one of the reasons why I love The Acolyte so much, which is the way that Qimir has really picked apart who the Jedi are. It's such a fun response because the High Republic already kind of laid the groundwork for getting people prepared for thinking of the Jedi as not always the good guys. For you, as a fan of Star Wars, how much fun has it been to get to pick apart these ideas that have been baked into the franchise for so long and then flip the narrative a little bit and make people look at things from a very different point of view?

HEADLAND: I hope it's making people look at it from a different point of view. I can understand that fans — especially people who don't know the High Republic — may feel like I'm criticizing the Jedi as they exist in George Lucas' oeuvre, meaning the prequels and Episodes 5 through 6, but that's not the case. We're so much further back from that. We're in that era that Obi-Wan is talking about in A New Hope. We're in that period where the proliferation of power is so huge and far-reaching. Actually, in the next episode, you're gonna see how far-flung particular missions with Jedi are and the lack of oversight.

We get a little bit of a tease of that here in this episode with the whole thing with Rayencourt talking about doing this audit, essentially, of the Jedi Order, which I think is great. That's very true to where George Lucas was approaching things in the prequels, which is very political, very much a response to that kind of dynamic with the Jedi.

HEADLAND: Yeah, so comparing these Jedi to the Jedi in the prequels is a little difficult because it's 100-ish years. It's a century. So you see Vernestra’s like, “We cannot let this happen.” She gets more and more concerned about that at the end of the season, and rightfully so because she, as a very powerful Jedi Master, can sort of see what's on the horizon, whereas, when we meet the Jedi in the prequels, they're completely enmeshed at that point.

Going back to your question, one of the interesting ways to unpack the Jedi is, when they are at their height as they are here, what are the things they're doing differently? A Jedi doesn't pull their weapon unless prepared to kill — that's just a High Republic concept. They don't have battle droids, they don't have other people with lightsabers. There isn't any reason to pull it. Comparing that to anybody in the prequels, it's not the same. They're just not the same Jedi. So, in my opinion, and in my experience, and what I was interested in digging into is, it seems like it's a time where you can break down the Jedi as a concept, whereas I wouldn't want to touch what has been established of them a century later.

The Symbolism You're Seeing in 'The Acolyte' Is Intentional