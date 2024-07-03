Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 6.

After the hints and teases that The Acolyte might be headed in the direction of something akin to what we once saw between Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) in the sequel trilogy, Leslye Headland’s Disney+ series has delivered an absolute feast with Osha (Amandla Stenberg) and Qimir’s (Manny Jacinto) intriguing dynamic in Episode 6, aptly titled “Teach/Corrupt.”

The episode, penned by Headland and Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper, picks up shortly after the devastation on Khofar, with Osha waking up in an unfamiliar cave on an “Unknown Planet.” While it does bear a striking resemblance to Ahch-To, where Rey trained with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), the episode does confirm that this isn’t the same planet, at least from a certain point of view. Understandably, after watching all of her friends get killed last week, Osha is on high alert as she gets acquainted with her surroundings. A pair of adorably naked mole rat-esque creatures (which seem crafted as an homage to porgs) draw her attention to a knife that she arms herself with.

Osha spots Qimir wandering off to the other side of the island and follows after him, only to discover that he isn’t doing evil Sith things… he's taking a swim. Osha watches as he strips down (yes, in Star Wars!) and wades out into the water. And it doesn’t stop there. While he swims, Osha snatches his lightsaber off of the pile of Qimir's belongings, but he reveals that he’s well aware of the fact that she’s there. He questions her about how it feels to hold a lightsaber again and kindly corrects her positioning, as she’s lost her edge since she left the Jedi Order. Qimir delivers a line that will be oft-quoted from this day forward: “If you’re not going to join me, I’d like to put my clothes back on.” Who would have thought that a Sith would be asking Osha to join him for a dip, rather than joining him in power-hungry aspirations? The Acolyte has officially given us the hottest bad boy in franchise history.

Osha tries (and fails) to keep her eyes level with Qimir's as he climbs back out of the pool, and somehow her mind is only on asking if he killed Sol (Lee Jung-jae) or Mae—which he didn’t. Qimir notes that she asked about Sol before asking about her sister, which prompts him to reminisce about the dynamics between a Master and a pupil. Despite wielding Qimir's lightsaber, Osha doesn't attempt to harm him, instead following after him as he departs. (Surely, there's symbolism in Qimir arriving at the pool in his black attire and leaving with Osha while wearing white.)

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

Sol's Guilt Is Finally Catching Up To Him in 'The Acolyte'

On Khofar, Sol and Mae (who is still pretending to be Osha) attempt to make contact with the Jedi Order to report what happened on the planet. Unfortunately, their connection is not the best, so his tragic revelation that his entire team is dead seemingly falls on deaf ears. As Mae wanders around the ship, she hears echoes of that fateful day when the Jedi took her and Osha in for testing. Her thoughts are interrupted by Sol asking her to pilot the ship while he runs a few diagnostics on the vessel, which is really code for Sol being on the verge of a breakdown over everything that happened on Khofar. Lee gives a beautiful performance in this entirely dialogue-free moment of introspection, where every emotion is etched into his face. It’s clear that he’s feeling tremendous guilt about more than just Khofar. After all, every tragedy that has led up to this moment was directly caused by whatever happened on Brendok. It’s a really beautiful and poignant moment that I’m sure won’t have entirely different connotations upon retrospection once we find out what he did (presumably next week).

After his mini-emotional spiral, Sol heads back into the cockpit to tell “Osha” that he’s sorry and “it’s time to make things right.” Now that there’s Jedi blood on his hands, he’s ready to go back to the High Council and tell them everything (yes, everything). Mae seems skeptical about his sincerity, and I can’t say that I blame her. He’s still hand-wringing over the fact that he didn’t realize Qimir was “The Stranger” rather than really addressing his own role in things. Elsewhere on the ship, Bazil (Hassan Taj) is trying to fix Osha’s broken PIP droid, which apparently only needed a charge. While the adorable Tynnan may not be able to speak Basic, it’s evident that the pint-sized pal is stressing out over Mae’s presence on the ship. As their journey progresses, Mae runs into Bazil while helping Sol run some diagnostics on the ship and Bazil stomps on her foot, while PIP attempts to blind her. It’s a delightfully Star Wars-y moment, straight down to Mae running a hard reset on poor PIP, turning the droid back into a personality-free tool.

On Coruscant, Vernestra (Rebecca Henderson) is in the middle of a meeting with a Senator Rayencourt, who wants to do a review of the Jedi Order, when Mog (Harry Trevaldwyn) arrives with Sol’s distress message, which was more or less received. Vern decides to take matters into her own hands and head to Khofar to see what happened — and why Sol’s entire team is apparently dead. Given the tension in her expression when she's dealing with the Senator, it’s clear that she’s not looking for there to be any funny business that could cause the Senate to get more involved with the affairs of the Jedi Order.

'The Acolyte' Episode 6 Delivers Major Enemies-to-Lovers Energy