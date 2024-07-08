Not a series happy to settle for simply another addition to the fairly poor catalog of Star Wars shows in the Disney era, The Acolyte's last two outings are pulling back fan appreciation after a stuttering start. A murder mystery in a galaxy far, far away, The Acolyte has so far proved to be anything but predictable, with the most recent outing once again confirming just that.

With die-hard Star Wars lover Leslye Headland's dream creation slowly edging toward its climax, the stakes feel higher than ever, especially given the recent introduction of an unexpected twist in the relationship between two characters. With all that in mind, and with episode 7 promising fun, fury, and plenty of answers, here is a look at 5 things you need to know before The Acolyte episode 7.

5 When is 'The Acolyte' Episode 7 on Streaming?

Image via Disney+

Episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on July 9, 2024, with all episodes released weekly, dating back to June 4 and running through until July 16. The episode will be available at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, so settle in and get ready your lightsaber for a fast-paced Tuesday night.

As is expected, The Acolyte will be available to stream on Disney+, with subscription options, for those needing one, reading as follows:

4 What Happened in Last Week's Episode of 'The Acolyte'?

Image via Disney+

Written by Headland and Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper, episode 6 of The Acolyte took a turn into the unexpected, with a Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) inspired story threatening to neatly disrupt the simple good versus evil plot the show had so far suggested. The destruction and desolation that were left following last week's episode greet audiences and a dazed Osha (Amandla Stenberg) at the start of the episode, acting as a stark reminder of just how far from triumph our protagonist is. When Osha spots Qimir (Manny Jacinto), she silently follows, suggesting that another epic encounter may be imminent. Then the show takes a neat detour, by showcasing Qimir simply taking a swim as opposed to dastardly Sith deeds. This presents him in a new light for, not just Osha, but viewers, with what was once a horrifying cold-blooded killer now resembling something akin to Colin Firth's Mr Darcy.

The scene, and the subsequent episode, then unravels more like a romantic drama than the action-packed fight fest we were treated to last week. With Osha and Qimir now displaying clear chemistry, the future of this story looks even tricker than once thought, especially when the fates of Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and Mae are also concerned. This winding mystery has taken more twists than can be counted in recent episodes, with many more likely yet to come.

3 Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Acolyte' Episode 7

It would be untrue to suggest that The Acolyte hasn't been favored poorly among a lot of the fandom. The series' opening few episodes struggled to maintain a strong sense of identity, with many suggesting that this would be just more ammunition for the quantity-over-quality argument that has been thrown at Disney. However, episode 5, "Night", salvaged what could have been a consistently lackluster run with an episode that even the most hardened Acolyte haters simply had to sit back and admire. With that in mind, feelings were positive heading into episode 6 online, and, although many have been left frustrated by the drop in pace before the final two outings, others still look positively toward the future, citing episode 6 as a neat setup.

It would have been impossible not to compare the episode to the sheer brilliance of its direct predecessor, but, thankfully, that hasn't stopped some of the fandom from appreciating episode 6 nonetheless.

2 'The Acolyte' Episode 7 Preview

Close

So, two episodes remain, and after the atmospheric ending to episode 6, there are still many questions left to answer. Qimir's history seems like the obvious starting point, with episode 7 likely to shed some light on the road that took him to the present day and who his Master was during training, allowing for barriers to be broken down and for his burgeoning chemistry with Osha to feel more important. Expect the pace to be brought back up as the penultimate episode kicks into gear, with a winding, shock-fueled finale just around the corner.

1 What's 'The Acolyte' Episode Schedule?

Image via Disney+

For a recap of every episode so far, plus a look ahead at the final two installments, here is a breakdown of the episode schedule for The Acolyte.