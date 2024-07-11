The Big Picture The Acolyte Episode 7 reveals Sol's role in the demise of the coven, mirroring Vader's emotional betrayal in the original trilogy.

The episode explores different parenting styles, highlighting Sol's instinct to protect Osha and Aniseya's belief in agency for Mae and Osha.

The fate of the witches of Brendok is left open to interpretation with Indara's impulsive decision.

With its penultimate episode this week, The Acolyte finally unraveled the truth of what really happened between the Jedi and the witches of Brendok. While it was clear that something nefarious took place when Osha and Mae (Amandla Stenberg) were children, Episode 7 showcased just how badly the Jedi—and particularly Sol (Lee Jung-jae)—handled their interactions with the witches.

Following the release of "Choice," I had another opportunity to catch up with The Acolyte's creator Leslye Headland to unpack everything that happened in Episode 7 and get some answers on the most pressing questions coming out of the episode. In our lengthy conversation, we unpacked the flaws of the Jedi Order, how the series set up the reveal of Sol's turn, the various parenting styles at play throughout the episode, the contrast between the Stranger's offer to Osha and Sol's offer to her, the surprising connection between Torbin and one of The High Republic's characters, and—of course—whether or not the entire coven is actually dead. Read on for the full transcript below.

COLLIDER: When The Acolyte was first announced, there was this real emphasis on the mystery element, and now we've obviously seen the shoe drop; we've got the other half of the Brendok mystery. In structuring the season, what did it look like in the writers’ room as you were breaking down the beats that you wanted to make sure you hit as you reach the penultimate episode and splitting this story into these two different perspectives of the truth?

LESLYE HEADLAND: It was very intentional that the first two episodes set the table; they’re the pilot. It felt like a good place in Episode 3 to break and dig into a little bit of background, set up the mystery, and give the audience a sense that there's essentially a more ominous mystery to solve here. A couple of them — obviously, The Stranger’s reveal is one of them, but I think that was one that we weren't hiding very much from the audience. It was very Wesley in The Princess Bride. It's more like she doesn't know, what’s she gonna do? We know.

So the first two episodes were setting up the world and establishing the High Republic in live-action. Episode 3 was meant to give us a sense of how the Jedi in this particular era might interact with a culture that's not theirs, possibly read into the way that Force children are identified, also leaning on the Qui-Gon/Anakin template for that. But then Episodes 4, 5 and 6, we wanted the Stranger arc, meaning we wanted to introduce the main threat and then in Episode 5, double down. So, the mirror effect of Episodes 3 and 7 is that as the Stranger’s arc ends, you get the information about the other half of what happened on Brendok in Episode 7. Then, knowing all of the information now, knowing all of the pieces that are on the chess board, you go into the finale to see how it resolves itself. So, that was the structure we wanted to work on.

How Sol's Turn Compares to Darth Vader in the Original Trilogy

Close

I really like the turn with Sol and seeing the truth of what was really happening on Brendok. I think I might be an aberration — I completely saw that Yord and Jecki were set up to be the quote-unquote “Red Coats” of the Star Wars universe. They just had that vibe to them where I'm like, “Oh, they're making us really love these characters. Something’s going to happen to them.”

HEADLAND: [Laughs] Nice!

But Sol is still a surprise even though there are little breadcrumbs along the way that lead you to not being completely blindsided by this. What was the creation of that character like? I know there's been a lot of references to him being very Qui-Gon-like, but this is such a darker version of Qui-Gon.

HEADLAND: Sol has been in every single iteration of the show. Every single time we've worked on the season arc, it was the sisters and then Sol. Sol was always this nexus for the two of them when we started to drill down on, “Who is the quote villain of this story?” Meaning, clearly The Stranger is going to emerge as a viable option; otherwise, we can't tell a story about the Siths-adjacent bad guys in Star Wars. But that means that you have to have a compelling villain. You have to have somebody on the other side of that. So, Sol more and more became the clear character to hang — the emotional betrayal and devastation of the story. The Stranger’s execution of people in Episode 5 is the physical manifestation of it.

It wouldn't be unlike the example of Vader Force-choking someone in Episode 1 and blowing up a planet in Episode 1 — I know it's Moff Tarkin, but for all intents and purposes, Vader blows up a planet and he Force-chokes somebody. So, the physical intimidation of The Stranger in Episode 5, that's your physical obstacle. In Empire Strikes Back, it's, “I'm your father.” It's the emotional betrayal, it's the emotional violence. So, it felt to us that the father-figure would become the character that slid into the emotionally violent character.

Then it became about crafting, “How do you create a Jedi character that can do something so irrevocably wrong and still, in his heart of hearts, believe that he was atoning for that sin via his love for Osha?” Unlike Vader, he doesn't say, “Join me, and we'll rule the galaxy. I'm trying to get you over here.” Obviously, The Stranger is a little bit more that character. But I think what's also packed into that moment in Empire is, “Not only did I think you were dead, but you're now my mortal enemy, and to reveal yourself like this to me…” I think it devastates him so much more than losing his hand.

I would agree.

HEADLAND: It seemed to me that that's what needed to happen in the show, as well. It wasn't enough just to have a bunch of awesome kills. It had to also ultimately feel like we had a betrayal-of-the-father moment that felt authentic, that you could buy into. Then it was all about finding [Lee Jung-jae] It was all about convincing J.J. [Lee Jung-jae] to do the show. The whole thing hinges on him being able to both be a man who is so intent on being good and intent on preserving what he believes to be not even the moral high ground but…

'The Acolyte' Explores Different Parenting Styles