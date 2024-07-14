Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 7 of The Acolyte.

The Big Picture The Acolyte's penultimate episode reveals the truth about Brendok and explores the consequences of the Jedi's emotional immaturity and interventionist attitudes.

Episode 7 explores what happens to innocent lives when uncontrolled attachments lead Jedi to misuse their power, even if a Jedi has good intentions.

The series continues to delve into the gray area between the Jedi and the Sith, presenting the Jedi as flawed characters and questioning what it truly means to balance duty with emotion.

The Acolyte’s penultimate episode solves the series’ core mystery with a clear and uncomfortable answer. Written by the trio of Charmaine DeGraté, Jen Richards, and Jasmyne Flournoy, and directed by Kogonada, "Choice" couldn't live up more to its title; almost every key figure in the Brendok massacre makes a decision without considering the consequences. None of the four Jedi — Sol (Lee Jung-jae), Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman), Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss), and Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo) — harbor malicious intent. For Sol specifically, it's the opposite; he cites his "noble intentions." Yet neither he nor Torbin heed the wiser Indara's warnings. Both men indulge their intensely biased attachments over logic, and their interventionism results in the coven's death and leaves two children orphaned. Episode 7 is brutally honest about how even the most well-meaning motivations can destroy lives when driven by self-serving emotional immaturity. When the Jedi misuse the immense authority at their disposal, even accidentally, severe ramifications follow for those who aren't Jedi.

When Star Wars philosophizes about bringing balance to the Force, it's not just about the bad guys holding more space wizard power than the heroes; it boils down to internal conflict. The Jedi are supposed to be the ultimate impartial scales of justice. To that end, an individual must healthily recognize their emotions while preventing those emotions from swaying their choices. This begs the question: can any Jedi truly care enough without weakening themselves to the Dark Side's influence, yet achieve enough distance without becoming callous and indifferent? If not, then what happens when a Jedi strives to uphold the Order's ideals and instead makes an error catastrophic enough to haunt them for the rest of their lives? The Acolyte — specifically, the long-awaited truth about Brendok — posits one answer.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

Balance Has Always Been Difficult in 'Star Wars'

In the original trilogy, Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) greatest strength lies in his refusal to follow the Jedi Order of old's detachment. He chooses his loved ones over the greater good, almost succumbs to rage, fear, and patricide because of it, and acknowledges his darkness enough to overcome it — until Star Wars: The Last Jedi reveals how Luke fell prey to the same flaws as his ancestors. Meanwhile, the prequel trilogy depicts the Jedi Council as aloof and militarized. Their inability to properly support Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), a young man who deeply cares for his family, contributes to his fall and the Jedi's extermination; Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) weaponizes their lack of empathy against them.

Few Jedi discover that elusive balance and the ones who do largely exist outside the Order. Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein/Rosario Dawson) retains certain philosophies but forges her own identity. Without any mentors to guide them, Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray/Eman Esfandi) turn to the undiluted Force itself. If Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) remains the franchise's most traditional example of duty coexisting alongside radical compassion, then the Dark Side wastes no time in removing his influence from the equation.

Sol's Attachment to Osha in 'The Acolyte' Ruins Her Life

Close

The Acolyte explores this ethical minefield through every character, especially Sol: the man everything comes back to. The moment he reunites with Osha (Amandla Stenberg) in the modern timeline, he shows demonstrable favoritism for his former failed Padawan over his current student, Jecki (Dafne Keen). The latter doesn't receive unkind treatment, but he keeps her at a comparative remove — perhaps unconsciously, and perhaps in response to his culpability on Brendok. Episode 7's flashback underscores Sol's genuinely caring personality, especially when rendered through Lee's rich, guilt-stricken performance.

However, the Sol of the past lets his empathetic tendencies run rampant in pursuit of his own discomfiting desires. The result is a savior complex so ingrained and self-impugnable, Sol doesn't even seem to realize how flawed it is. He believes two young girls (Leah Brady) need protection and implies that the Jedi exist to defend the galaxy's most vulnerable. It's a more than justifiable argument used in precisely the wrong context. No, The Acolyte doesn't reveal what the witches' Ascension ceremony fully involves. Sol still misconstrues the coven because he's an outsider, making snap judgments based on his "connection" to Osha. He didn't mean to escalate the situation into violence, and that's the point; "Choice" mines the gray area where good intentions and self-righteous hubris meet, and what happens when someone with power reacts like a flawed, vulnerable human would, not as a Jedi should.

Sol cares for Osha. Sol also craves a Padawan and pursues Osha with single-minded decisiveness. He might not perceive his underlying motivations as self-serving, and it doesn't matter — he can't make a detached decision to save his life. Instead, he does precisely what Indara warns him against: confusing a young Osha's desires with his own. Just because they overlay in theory (Osha wanting to leave the coven, Sol wanting a student) doesn't make them compatible, nor give Sol the right to play at needlessly reactionary heroics. He becomes Osha's rescuer in the end, but at what cost? The lives of her entire family and building their relationship upon a lie? He kills Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith) out of ignorant and self-defensive fear, he consciously chooses to sacrifice Mae, and by almost confessing to the Council, he risks rendering meaningless everything Osha suffered because of his overly attached interference.

Everyone in 'The Acolyte' Is Flawed

Image via Disney+

Torbin demonstrates even less emotional maturity, although it's understandable to the point of sympathy. Separated from his fulfilling (if just as insular as the coven he judgmentally deems dangerous) routine on Coruscant, he's frustrated and listless, inexperienced and anxious. This young man seeks comfort and purpose beyond a tedious mission. Those qualities are why Mother Aniseya psychically targets him, a protective measure on her part that likely leaves Torbin shaken and ashamed before he charges after the twins. Everyone makes youthful mistakes they regret once they've gained greater insight; horrifically, Torbin's impulsive decision to prioritize instant gratification over the slowly gathered wisdom Indara tries to teach prompts an irreconcilable tragedy he profoundly regrets long into adulthood. Torbin and Sol can't rationalize their feelings. In so doing, they make Indara and Kelnacca unwillingly complicit in their crimes, jeopardize the twins' lives, and destroy an Indigenous culture.

No one approaches The Acolyte's defining situation truly in the right or truly malevolent. Both sides house sensible individuals, and both sides have misguided, bad-faith operatives. That's why the series splits Brendok across two separate episodes conveyed via two different perspectives. Remember when Obi-Wan Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness) told Luke that Darth Vader killed his father? Episodes 3 and 7 are the "from a certain point of view" argument writ large. And no one considers the bigger picture, let alone Osha's agency, beyond Mother Aniseya. She, like Sol, chooses affection for her child over her loyalty to her group. Unlike Sol, her attachment doesn't preclude her from respecting Osha's agency. Her child might be eight years old, but Aniseya makes the same selfless decision on Osha's behalf as Shmi Skywalker (Pernilla August) and the parents of countless other Jedi younglings. Where Sol clings, drawing a line in the sand as the defender of a helpless young girl, Aniseya lets Osha go.

Can a Jedi Ever Achieve Real Balance?

Image via Disney

If the Jedi had left well enough alone, Osha and Mae wouldn't be emotionally scarred, and their family would be alive. That's a compelling argument for forbidding attachments. Not even the Jedi of the HIgh Republic can, as a collective, separate universal empathy from the kind of dangerous personal attachment that devolves into poor judgment calls, narrowed perspectives, and all-encompassing possessiveness. Simultaneously, as Star Wars has well documented, the alternative means the Jedi devolve into soldiers of war who forget their core values enough to overlook a Sith Lord's coup. Is achieving enough personal balance to preserve galactic balance even possible within the Jedi’s ideology? Especially when The Acolyte references the power of two through the twins' inseparability, and mirrors Sol's longing for a Padawan with Qimir's desire for a pupil?

Taking the entire franchise into account, it’s a mixture of a case-by-case basis and an institutional decline. For The Acolyte specifically, no amount of noble intentions sanction a community's destruction — and, technically, no amount of trauma sanctions someone embracing the Dark Side's violence. That said, if Osha concludes the series as a Sith Acolyte, within the context of the richly explored gray area in which The Acolyte thrives, we're in no position to blame her.

New episodes of The Acolyte are available to stream Tuesdays on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+