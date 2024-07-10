Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for the Acolyte Episode 7.

The Big Picture The Acolyte's penultimate episode finally reveals what happened on Brendok.

Episode 7 sets the stage for the finale next week, laying the groundwork for how Osha and Mae might react to the truth.

The episode, entitled "Choice," introduces quite a few new concepts into the Star Wars mythos.

With its penultimate episode, The Acolyte has finally revealed what really happened on Brendok, and spoiler alert: it wasn’t entirely Mae’s fault (Amandla Stenberg) like the Jedi led us to believe. “Choice,” penned by Charmaine DeGraté, Jen Richards, and Jasmyne Flournoy, and directed by Kogonada, takes audiences back to Brendok sixteen years ago. While it does retread some of the moments witnessed in Episode 3, “Choice” presents the events from the Jedi's point of view, which paints them out to be the true villains of the series. Mae’s quest for vengeance seems rightfully earned and Osha’s potential to fall to “the dark side,” should she learn the truth, is entirely justified.

The High Republic era of storytelling has really been defined by the overreach of the Jedi throughout the galaxy, and here we see it on display in live-action. Episode 7 opens rather quietly with Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) and her Padawan Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman), and Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo) taking readings and samples from the flora and fauna of Brendok as they conduct field research for the Jedi Order.

Later that evening, as they gather around the campfire to eat Nuna legs (much to Torbin’s dismay), Indara speaks about the reasoning behind their weeks-long mission on Brendok. Nearly 100 years ago, after the “Great Hyperspace Disaster,” Brendok was reportedly left lifeless. Now, however, the planet seems to be thriving again, and it seems as though there’s even evidence of sentient life. Torbin seems unenthused about the mission, particularly because his only focus is getting back home to Coruscant. It seems as though Torbin has been left in the dark about their exact reasoning for being on Brendok, and Sol explains that they’re looking for a vergence, essentially a high concentration of the Force, which could’ve created life on the planet. A discovery like this would be huge for the Jedi, which is why their mission is so vital.

Sol Has a Padawan Problem in 'The Acolyte' Episode 7

The Jedi continue their field research the following morning, and Indara and Sol discuss the fact that Torbin is too distracted to truly appreciate what they’re attempting to do on Brendok. During this conversation, Indara makes a glib comment about Sol’s reaction to Torbin’s attitude about their mission, noting that this is why he doesn’t have a Padawan of his own. This seemingly throwaway comment essentially becomes the driving force behind why Brendok turns into a tragedy. Sol is so blinded by his desire to have a Padawan of his own that he is willing to defy the Jedi Order to steal one for himself.

Shortly after this exchange, Sol and the rest of the team split up, and this is where he first finds eight-year-old Osha (Lauren Brady) and Mae (Leah Brady) playing with butterflies in the forest. Sol attempts to make contact with Indara to let her know that they aren’t alone on Brendok, but his message doesn’t seem to go through, so he follows the girls and their mother Koril (Margarita Levieva) back to the coven’s fortified homebase. When he can’t get in through official means (see: the front door), Sol decides to scale the building—and a mountain—to get inside so he can continue spying on the girls. While we are all aware of the fact that the Jedi are snatching up babies around the galaxy, the lengths that Sol goes to just to observe the twins is alarming, to say the least. When he does reunite with the rest of the Jedi, Sol is convinced that the girls are in danger and that they need to intercede before the “Ascension” he overheard them talking about.

For the majority of the episode, Indara seems to be the most level-headed and sensible of the four Jedi on Brendok. When Sol brings all of this to her attention, she suggests that she make contact with the witches on her own. There are roughly fifty women and two children: if something goes wrong, she could theoretically handle it on her own. But Sol isn’t having it. He is convinced that they should go in as a team, which is a suggestion that is fueled purely by self-interest. They deduce that the coven is occupying an old mining site, which presents them with the opportunity to break into the building via an old elevator shaft. And while the Jedi have been doing a lot of breaking and entering this episode, the coven is ready for them when they show up to crash the Ascension, just as we saw in Episode 3.

With the focus shifted to the Jedi in “Choice,” The Acolyte finally reveals what Torbin saw when Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith) crawled into his mind, essentially isolating him inside his own head and speaking to his fears and desires. She offers to help him escape from the planet, and the Jedi, and return home to Coruscant. The scene feels very scary, especially with how Kogonada directs the moment, but it’s not something wholly sinister. After all, the Jedi are known for playing “mind tricks,” which is really just manipulation. Here, Mother Aniseya seems to be trying to make a point and lead Torbin to his own conclusions. Between this and the ensuing violence, it is no wonder that Torbin took the Barash Vow.

Back on the Jedi's ship, we see the tail end of a tense moment between Master and Padawan, with Sol arriving to speak with Indara about the connection he feels towards Osha. Indara is quick to dissuade Sol of the notion that she might become a Jedi because she’s too old, but Sol is convinced that she’s destined to become his Padawan. There’s something so unsettling about Sol’s motivations throughout the episode, but at least Indara seems to be picking up on this quickly forming attachment. Sol continues to paint the coven out to be a threat to the twins’ safety, this time by focusing on the ceremonial marking that Mae acquired during the Ascension. Once again, Indara shoots down his spiraling thoughts by reminding him that ceremonial markings are widespread throughout the galaxy. There’s nothing inherently malevolent about them. As their conversation draws to a close, Indara delivers a killer line: “Don’t confuse what Osha wants with what you want.”

What Exactly Are the Twins in 'The Acolyte'?