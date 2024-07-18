The Big Picture The Acolyte concluded its first season with unexpected twists and bold storytelling choices, painting Sith characters as heroes while critiquing the flaws of the Jedi.

In our post-mortem with showrunner Leslye Headland, she delves into the character development process and influences behind The Stranger, emphasizing Manny Jacinto's transformative performance.

Headland discusses her inspiration from films like Come Drink With Me, Dracula, and more.

The first season of The Acolyte came to a pretty impressive end this week, as Osha (Amandla Stenberg) chose to stay and be trained by The Stranger (Manny Jacinto) after her turn to the dark side, while a mind-wiped Mae (Stenberg) was taken into custody by the Jedi and used as a pawn for Vernestra's (Rebecca Henderson) scheme to pin the fallout from Brendok on Sol (Lee Jung-jae). The series took bold risks by making the proverbial villains the "heroes" of the story, while painting the Jedi out to be the flawed institution that they are, bringing something fresh and new into the Star Wars universe.

Following the finale, I caught up with showrunner Leslye Headland for the third time this season to unpack the Season 1 finale and look back at the series as a whole. We spoke at length about how she crafted each character, with a particular focus on The Stranger's introduction and how Jacinto's performance prompted a rewrite of the final episode, how Sol's arc culminates in the ultimate "betrayal of the father," why it was vital for Mae and Osha to essentially switch sides, the Darth Plagueis reveal, the Jane Austen-esque romance of Osha and The Stranger, the Dracula inspired lines that didn't make the final draft, and what fans can do to ensure the series gets a Season 2 renewal. You can read the full hour and a half long interview below.

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

COLLIDER: I want to scream about the hand touching and just the visuals of that, but I also want to make everybody wait to read all the Oshamir stuff at the end of the interview.

LESLYE HEADLAND: Yeah, yeah, yeah!

In our first interview, you spoke a little bit about how The Stranger is sort of an avatar for you and a character that you gravitate towards, which I very much feel the same way about villainous characters, but I am really curious about how the character came together for you. Somewhere along the way, there was a mention that maybe he was more of a towards-the-end-of-the-season, end-of-Season-2 type of character, and then things got reorganized.

HEADLAND: I'll start from the beginning. We always felt like the Sith of the show, right at the beginning, we were like, “He's got to have some sort of cover. There’s some sort of cover story for him.” Even if we know it's him, within the world of the show, other people have to underestimate him. So, the beginning of the character was Drunken Cat from Come Drink With Me, this master who's essentially masquerading as this drunk.

Little by slowly, throughout the movie, Golden Swallow, the lead, underestimates him, and little by little, he's feeding her information. He's on her side. Then, when it's revealed that he is this revered master, it is a striking change, like a completely different guy. Immediately, you realize that you're dealing with somebody with great power who has the humility to hide himself as an idiot.

Of course, as we move to this second act of the season, he had to kill all the Jedi because the Jedi can't know he exists. We knew he was gonna kill Jecki and Yord, we knew he was gonna kill all the Red Shirts, and he was gonna reveal himself not only as a revered warrior but as someone who is truly terrifying. We wanted this villain in a horror film kind of thing. We decided that Episode 5 was going to be Predator. That was the goal, you know, with the smile, and all of that was designed to make him feel not just evil or imposing but disturbing.

We knew he was going to be unmasked in that episode — we weren't going to wait until the end to do it — and we wanted the bad guy to do bad things. Simple as that. He was not going to threaten to do bad things. When his helmet comes off, it was important that we didn't have the classic helmet off and, “Hi, I'm gonna tell you about my evil plan.” We wanted it to be visceral, we wanted it to be violent.

Once he takes Osha in, like I told you before, it's that Lo/Jen relationship. He's this formidable fighter and terrifying villain, but it was like, okay, he has this other side. He has this other seductive, intentionally vulnerable, probing her for her own strength in the Force, pushing her to tap into the emotions she's been suppressing. She tried it the Jedi way; we know that. So he's leading her into this place, which had to be believable.

Initially, we weren't gonna see him in Episode 6. In Episode 6, she was going to leave him, go and do her thing in the finale, and then return to him at the end of the last episode. I saw Manny [Jacinto]’s screen test in the helmet and in his cloak, I saw him learning his fight choreography, and I thought, “There will be riots in the streets if I do not end the show with him versus Sol.” That was clear. So I rewrote the ending of the show for Manny. [Laughs]

The power of Manny! It also works so well because he's along for the ride and seeing all of these little things happening to Mae and Osha that I think then strengthens where things end up at the end.

HEADLAND: 100%. He has to be a witness to what she finds out about herself. It was very important that she had her own agency and that she made this decision independently of him. But I agree, him witnessing it draws them together so much more. So, it went: buffoon, terrifying villain, seductive possible teacher, and then romantic lead. [Laughs] So, I had to find somebody who could play all four characters — buffoon, murderer, a gentle teacher, and then as a romantic lead. You can imagine as I'm writing this, I'm just like, “Who the fuck are we gonna get for this part? Who is going to be able to do this?”

I obviously love The Good Place and saw Manny in Nine Perfect Strangers. It was during lockdown, and my wife and I were watching it, and he came on screen, and I was like, “Who is that?” My wife was like, “I don't know,” and I was like, “Do we know that guy? Is he our friend? Is that how we know him?” We're in the industry, she's an actor, so I thought maybe we're friends with that guy. Then, at some point during the episodes, his name came up, and I was like, “That's Manny Jacinto? Are you fucking kidding me?” I know exactly where his face was — I will never forget the shot that I saw him, and I thought, “That's fucking him.” Again, he has to play four parts. I don't know how he did it, but it happened.

When you asked about why I relate with the character so much, when he reveals himself and makes his statement of purpose, I had to rewrite that scene many times because the villain outlining his plan is so ridiculous. Really, the ultimate version of that is Heath Ledger's Joker. You're never gonna hit that, but that's the goal. So, when I was rewriting the scene with him, all the way up to shooting, I was on the treadmill being like, “What is he gonna say?!” And my wife, who is a huge part of my creative process, finally she said, “What do you wanna say? Stop thinking of it like you have to somehow tap into a different guy.”

And again, Manny was giving this incredible performance all through this, so I'm like, “How do I live up to this performance?” My wife was like, “What do you want to say?” I was like, “I wanna say that people don't want me to exist as a gay woman, as a woman in this particular space, working in this wild sandbox.” There was a whole crew of people who believed in me, but deep down, I felt like, “I am unaccepted for who I am because of what I believe in and wanting to wield my power the way I'd like without having to answer to the legion of people that just exist out there.”

By the way, I think everybody feels this way. I think that's why it resonates when you're honest about yourself, and you get personal about it. When he says, “I want freedom,” that's what I want. I just want freedom. I want to be able to just be out there and be myself and be the type of artist I want to be without having to answer to anybody. That's why I feel so close to him. I also feel like when I get in leadership positions, I do get very vulnerable; I'm not afraid to cry. You know what I mean? There's this feeling [for] female directors that they can't cry. I was like, “I'm gonna cry because this is my dream. I can't believe we're making this.” I am truly so impressed by everyone who has put their faith in me. That is why he represents the avatar.

I think that's what makes villains so compelling because there is that little piece of every writer in the villains, kind of pushing an idea that they have harbored within them. The villain is a great proxy for getting those feelings out.

HEADLAND: Absolutely. I very rarely put myself into the protagonist because I think the protagonist has to be the protagonist. They might have a sprinkling of me, certainly Osha and Mae, the family conflict, the switching of sides, being really certain that you know one thing, the betrayal of the father, the rejection of the fraternal protectionism, and saying, “I am now my own person.” That stuff I definitely relate with, but The Stranger is my shadow self, for sure.

How 'The Acolyte' Kept Delivering the Most Epic Lightsaber Fights

I love that. I also love that you mentioned how vital it was to end up having that fight scene between The Stranger and Sol. The fight sequences in this show have been so incredible. Every episode, I'm like, “That was even better than the last one,” but I think this one was top-tier.

HEADLAND: I agree.

I want to know about the process of outdoing yourself every time. That's what made these fight sequences so impressive.

HEADLAND: [Second unit director] Chris Cowan and I, we were shooting for immortality. We were like, “We are fucking going for it. We want to top Duel of the Fates, we want to top the train station in The Matrix. We will settle for nothing less.” I will leave it up to the viewer as to whether or not we achieved that, but in my heart of hearts, I was like, “We achieved that.” As far as I’m concerned.

You definitely did. I love the slow-mo moments in this. They were very The Matrix, like you just said. It's there. I love the transitions from the sabers clashing to the girls hitting each other. It just worked so well.

HEADLAND: What I love about both of those sequences is obviously the artistry of it and what the stunt team did and the wire work, like you said, and all the slow motion, and Lee Jung-jae’s performance. He does all of his own action, and all of his expressions, the way that he conveyed both the confidence and the frustration of wanting to defeat this person.

But here's the thing, on an emotional level for the audience, now having watched Episode 7, you've got the light side and the dark side, Jedi and Sith, but who are you rooting for? Am I finding myself now rooting for The Stranger, who I feel incredibly drawn to, who's made himself literally exposed, and Sol, who has been hiding this thing? So, that sort of emotional impact of, like, “I hate what Sol did, but this is the bad guy! He’s got the red lightsaber. What am I supposed to do?”

With the girls, it's similar. Who am I rooting for? I'm kind of rooting for Osha because I want her to restore her strength in the Force and tap into her negative feelings, but I'm also rooting for Mae because she was framed by everybody. She was on a quest to find justice in her own way, knowing that the institution would never hold these people accountable.

I really love how they do switch places, essentially. Where they are at the beginning and the end are completely inverted. How vital was it to get them into this inverted state, and does it sort of foretell where their arcs could potentially go in the future, as well?

HEADLAND: Absolutely. The challenge was, we're gonna start with this former Jedi, and we're gonna start with this aspiring Sith. They're on opposite ends of the spectrum. We always knew that Mae was gonna end up with the Jedi — switch places — and Osha was gonna end up with the Sith. The difficult part was charting those story beats to get them there. What are the story beats to support these journeys? And I really feel like we achieved it. I really feel so compelled by the performances, especially Lee Jung-jae. He has to do it himself. Amandla [Stenberg] is kind of split and does it very, very subtly and emotionally charged, but how are we gonna get them there?

That's also why I really felt that the memory-wipe was important, because I felt like Mae had to become completely docile, and then Osha had to embody this rage and despair. So, again, trying to get all of that to work took so much time and effort, and I cannot tell you how proud I am of our writers that they did that and that the actors were so game. Lee Jung-jae was like, “Got it.” He doesn't speak English. The man does not speak English. He did it all phonetically, and he got it. People were like, “How did you direct somebody ESL?” And I said, “I didn't.” That guy came in so prepared. He's a movie star, and he just fucking did it, and I will be forever grateful to him for that.

How Sol's "Betrayal of the Father" Is Juxtaposed With the Original Trilogy