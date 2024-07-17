Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of The Acolyte.

The Big Picture In the finale of The Acolyte, the show confirms that Osha and Mae aren't twins or sisters, they're one person split in two through the witches' magic.

Senator Rayencourt criticizes Jedi as "unchecked power" posing as a religion in a political probe in a nod to the future Jedi downfall.

Darth Plagueis may have made a live-action debut in The Acolyte's finale, hinting at his involvement and the Sith's official presence in the show.

The eighth and final episode of The Acolyte's first season has arrived, and there's no denying it came to deliver a memorable finale. From creator Leslye Headland, the series has taken us on live-action Star Wars' first journey in the High Republic era. Starring Amandla Stenberg as Osha and Mae, mysterious and highly Force-sensitive twin sisters (or are they?) separated at a young age, The Acolyte features a large ensemble of Jedi and dark figures during the years preceding the prequels.

When we last saw them, Osha was with Qimir (Manny Jacinto) and Mae was with Sol (Lee Jung-jae), where she found herself confined as Sol confessed the truth about Brendok's disaster. Many questions remain, but this week's episode is here to settle a great deal of unknown. Pitting master against master and promising the toughest choices for Osha and Mae yet, The Acolyte's finale comes with plenty of Easter eggs, callbacks, and connections to the massive catalog of this franchise. Let's dive in.

Mae and Osha Aren't Twins or Sisters, They Aren't Even Separate People

The Acolyte has been teasing us with Osha and Mae's parallels to Anakin Skywalker from week to week, having them face similar Force tests as a young Anakin (Jake Llyod) in The Phantom Menace and giving them the origin of Immaculate Conception, too. However, the fact that they were created through witches' magic sets them starkly apart from Anakin. Their perceived existence as estranged Force-sensitive twins drew comparisons to Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher), made different by their identical symbionts, which should be impossible, even for identical twins. Finally, the recurring inclusion of Kylo Ren's theme music had us believing the two may be a Force dyad, a pair uniquely bonded by the Force like Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley). Wow, were we wrong or what? Sol reveals that, thanks to Brendok's witches somehow harnessing the Force Vergence, they are not twins. They're not even sisters. Mae and Osha are one person, one consciousness split in two.

Senator Rayencourt Calls Out the Jedi

When Master Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson) is ambushed on Coruscant by an annoyingly suspecting Senator Rayencourt (David Harewood), we're given a clearer picture of the Jedi's standing with the Galactic Republic. Their conversation further adds to the political nature of the Jedi, a path we know they're headed toward by the time of the prequels. When Senator Rayencourt offers Vernestra blunt criticism of the Jedi, his words form an interesting contrast to public perception of the order in the original trilogy. "I think the Jedi are a massive system of unchecked power, posing as a religion," he says. In A New Hope, Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) gives his famous line, "I find your lack of faith disturbing," after Admiral Motti (Richard LeParmentier) opposes his input, deeming Vader's belief in the Force a "sad devotion to that ancient religion."

Did 'The Acolyte' Just Give Darth Plagueis His Live-Action Debut?

In one of The Acolyte's creepiest moments, a dark entity appears briefly on the unknown planet where Osha and Qimir are conferring. Although a glance at his disturbing hand and shadowed face are the only details we have to work with, it's almost certainly the legendary Darth Plagueis. Under the guise of Palpatine, Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) famously sedduced Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in Revenge of the Sith by recounting to him "The Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise." Anakin, haunted by visions of Padmé (Natalie Portman) dying, was easily seduced by the story of a Sith Lord with unnatural abilities. According to legend, Plagueis, Sidious' former Sith Master, "could use the Force to influence the midi-chlorians to create life" and even prevent death. Darth Plagueis would be well suited for a continuation of The Acolyte's story, considering Brendok's witches used the Force Vergence to create life themselves.

Qimir's Instruction to Kill Sol Calls Back to 'Return of the Jedi'

The final confrontation between Osha, Mae, Qimir, and Sol offered a striking callback to Return of the Jedi's iconic climax. "Feel your anger," Qimir advises Mae, who holds a lightsaber to a disarmed Sol. "This is the source of your pain. Strike him down and your journey will be complete." Similarly, Darth Sidious attempted to persuade Luke as he stood above a defeated Vader. "Your hate has made you powerful," Sidious said. "Now, fulfill your destiny and take your father's place at my side." Like Luke, Mae refuses the instruction. Putting a spin on things, however, Osha takes her place, killing Sol with a Force choke and fulfilling Qimir's order to kill a Jedi without using a weapon.

Osha Exhibits Kyber Crystal Bleeding

Yes, you saw Osha bleed a kyber crystal, changing Sol's lightsaber from blue to red, and, yes, it was awesome. Bleeding occurs when a Force-sensitive individual uses the dark side to transform the kyber crystal within a lightsaber from its original color to red. In a book titled Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith, Darth Sidious notes that kyber crystals are naturally in line with the light side of the Force, and the Sith acquire their sabers differently than the Jedi, claiming a lightsaber from a Jedi they've killed "for the saber of a Sith is not given. It is taken. Then, they must infuse that crystal with their pain, anger, and hatred, bending it to their will."

Vernestra Rwoh's Decisions Ultimately Solve the Potential Ki-Adi-Mundi Plot Hole

Long before we knew it was Qimir disguised under that sinister helmet, a worry began to emerge, thinking The Acolyte was about to break canon by introducing the Sith "incorrectly." To make the matter seemingly worse, Ki-Adi-Mundi made a cameo appearance in the fourth episode. Played in the prequels by Silas Carson and in The Acolyte by Derek Arnold, Ki-Adi-Mundi is famous for insisting the Sith "have been extinct for a millennium." After Episode 6's big reveal, the notion that Qimir could be a Sith had us worried that this would make Ki-Adi-Mundi's line in The Phantom Menace a massive plot hole. Either that or it would make Ki-Adi-Mundi a liar, hiding the known existence of a Sith within the last century from the Jedi. However, Vernestra's decision to make the late Sol a scapegoat, blaming the Jedi murders on him and constructing a cover-up story, lets Ki-Adi-Mundi off the hook. As far as he knows, Qimir doesn't exist.

Master Yoda Makes a Brief Cameo in 'The Acolyte's Finale

It wouldn't be Disney's Star Wars without one last big surprise cameo, and The Acolyte's finale made sure to deliver. Vernestra, after confessing a fabricated version of events to the Senate tribunal, enters a room and apologizes for disturbing its occupant. "We need to talk," she says, and the back of Master Yoda's head is revealed. It even appears to be Yoda in his original, practical effects form, a puppet famously voiced by Frank Oz. After that, it feels like The Acolyte needs a second season. Don't you think?

All episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.

