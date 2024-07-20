Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Acolyte finale.

The Big Picture The Acolyte's finale features intense lightsaber fights with emotional depth and echoes previous iconic Star Wars battles.

The finale leans into wuxia influences, showcasing clever editing and personal storylines in combat scenes.

Director Hanelle Culpepper brings emotional depth to the series, balancing action and character development.

The Acolyte is chock-full of the best elements of the Star Wars universe, including deeper explorations of the Force and weird little guys being weird little guys (if nothing else, there needs to be a second season of this show so that the world can have more Bazil). It also has some intense lightsaber fights, particularly when dark sider Qimir (Manny Jacinto) enters the picture. Qimir has two major fights with Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) throughout The Acolyte; the first takes place in "Night" and the second occurs in the Season 1 finale — which is appropriately titled "The Acolyte." Sol and Qimir's second fight is the best fight in The Acolyte due to multiple factors, including clever editing and director Hanelle Culpepper leaning into the wuxia influences that shaped the series' previous fight scenes.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

'The Acolyte's Finale Fight Leans All the Way Into Its Wuxia Influences

The Acolyte wears its wuxia influences on its sleeve from its very first episode, "Lost / Found," where Mae (Amandla Stenberg) engages Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) in a duel with nothing but throwing knives and her bare hands. She even runs up walls and performs gravity-defying jumps, which is often a staple of the wuxia world. Those same elements are present in Sol and Qimir's final fight, with one scene even featuring them leaping from a bridge they had severely damaged with their lightsabers. Showrunner Leslye Headland was very open about how she looked to wuxia films when developing The Acolyte, discussing her specific influences in an interview:

"I actually went more toward martial arts films, and storylines that are a little bit more personal and less global and galactic. Those warriors were on missions that were deeply personal, with people feeling wronged and having to make it right. Wuxia films and martial arts films from King Hu and the Shaw Brothers, like Come Drink With Me and Touch Of Zen. They’re monks that are also martial arts heroes."

Culpepper also took this to heart, as the fight flashes between Sol and Qimir's duel and a fight Mae is having with Osha. Each blow the twins trade is matched by their respective masters' strikes, with the camera cutting from Mae and Osha to Sol and Qimir at a pivotal moment. The sheer amount of work put into this one fight sequence is incredible, showcasing how a fiimmaker can take their influences and use them to craft something new.

The Best Lightsaber Fights Are Emotionally Charged, and 'The Acolyte' Finale Is No Different

Image via Disney+

What really makes The Acolyte's final lightsaber fight stand out is the current of emotions running through it. Qimir is fighting for his very existence, as he previously told Sol that the Jedi wouldn't let someone like him exist. Sol is fighting to absolve himself for his actions on Brendok, as the fact that he accidentally killed Mae and Osha's mother (Jodie Turner-Smith) and withheld the truth from Osha is haunting him.

The best lightsaber fights in Star Wars history have had this element in play. Both of Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) lightsaber battles with Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) take a tragic turn when you realize that Vader is Luke's father, and Luke is struggling with the pull of the dark side himself. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) also has a fight with Vader (Hayden Christensen) that's laced with regret on his part, as he feels he failed his former Padawan. And Obi-Wan's (James Arnold Taylor) final confrontation with Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) in Star Wars Rebels is a stealth meditation on the costs of revenge, making it the best lightsaber fight in Star Wars history. Simply put: if you want to make a great lightsaber fight in Star Wars, it can't just be two dudes swinging laser swords around.

Sol and Qimir's final fight also serves as a direct mirror to their last fight. In "Night," Qimir was tearing through Jedi with a ferocity that made him feel less like a Sith Lord and more like the villain in a slasher movie, while Sol nearly ended up killing his opponent in a rage after he murdered Yord (Charlie Barnett) and Jecki (Dafne Keen). By contrast, "The Acolyte" shows a more measured fight that is still intense; Sol wants to bring Qimir to justice while Qimir is willing to play things out until Mae and Osha have finished their own confrontation. Star Wars has always been about duality, which extends to its storytelling motifs, and The Acolyte keeps that in mind.

'The Acolyte' Finale’s Director Has Brought the Same Emotion to Other Genre Shows

Close

The Acolyte is not the first time Hanelle M. Culpepper has directed an emotionally charged, action-packed genre show. She excels at this type of fare, having directed the first three episodes of Star Trek: Picard and the Kung Fu reboot on The CW. Picard aims for the emotional jugular early in its pilot episode "Remembrance," as the opening scene features Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Data (Brent Spiner) playing a game of poker; there comes a moment where Data asks if Picard is stalling and the former Enterprise captain replies: "I don't want the game to end." Such a line is tinged with melancholy, hinting at Picard's regret over being unable to save Vulcan from destruction.

Kung Fu employs a similar gambit, opening with the revelation that the Shaolin monks who trained Nicky (Olivia Liang) were brutally murdered by one of their own; for the last three years, Nicky had trained with these monks and considered them family. Culpepper takes the same approach to The Acolyte, ending Sol and Qimir's fight by having Osha discover the truth about what happened on Brendok — and fully embracing the Dark Side because of it.

The Acolyte's finale stands out due to its director knowing how to balance action and emotion, and for how the series builds up to the final fight between Sol and Qimir. Should the series be renewed for a second season, Headland and crew should definitely bring Culpepper back; she knows how to help end a season on a strong note.

All episodes of The Acolyte are now available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+