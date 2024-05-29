The Big Picture Sneak peek screenings of The Acolyte in select theaters offer lucky viewers a chance to experience the upcoming Star Wars mystery on the big screen before its Disney+ premiere.

The Acolyte delves into the High Republic era with a unique storyline featuring a former Padawan, Mae, recruited back by the Jedi Order to investigate a dark threat.

Stacked with talented cast members like Dafne Keen and Lee Jung-jae, The Acolyte promises to deliver a thrilling exploration of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the Star Wars universe.

A powerful threat lurks in the shadows of the galaxy far, far away, and fans of the franchise will get to experience the latest Disney+ series from Lucasfilm in a different way. Fandango has announced that the first two episodes of The Acolyte will be screened in select theaters across the country, in a free event that will allow lucky viewers to witness the first moments of the upcoming mystery on the big screen. The screenings will also take place on June 3, a full day before people who don't attend the event can enjoy the series at home. In order to get tickets, fans have to register using the link provided by Fandango before they run out.

Titles such as The Mandalorian and Andor have expanded on the events that took place around the original Star Wars trilogy, but The Acolyte will explore an era of the galaxy far, far away that hasn't been seen in live-action before. Set during the High Republic era, the show will introduce Mae (Amandla Stenberg), a former Padawan who left the Jedi Order behind her in order to pursue a different life. But when a mysterious threat rises from the darkness, the young woman will be recruited by the teachers she had to abandon so she can join the investigation.

The cast of The Acolyte will be stacked with talent, as several members of the Jedi Order grow concerned with the disturbance in the Force that will be present in the series. Dafne Keen will step into the shoes of Jecki Lon, a Padawan who will see her life affected by the threat that will place the entire Jedi Order in danger. The Logan star's character will be trained by Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), a powerful warrior who will do everything in his power to protect his allies.

'Star Wars' Returns to the Big Screen

The first two episodes of The Acolyte will be presented on the big screen shortly after the Skywalker Saga returned to theaters due to this year's celebration of Star Wars day. An exclusive preview of the series was attached to screenings of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, allowing audiences to get a peek at what Leslye Headland and the team behind The Acolyte have been preparing for years. The franchise will return to the big screen with The Mandalorian & Grogu, a new film directed by Jon Favreau that is currently scheduled to be released on May 22, 2026.

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4.