The premiere of The Acolyte introduced us to a whole new corner of Star Wars, but the highlight of the first two episodes was undoubtedly the fighting scenes. The series starts off with a great one, when Mae (Amandla Stenberg) goes head-to-head with Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) in a bar on the planet Ueda, and then, in Episode 2, holds her own against Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) on Olega. In both these scenes, lightsabers play no significant part, giving way to what's been dubbed as "Force-fu." So what is the secret to making such beautiful combat scenes, and why do lightsabers play almost no part in them?

‘The Acolyte’ Bases Its Fight Scenes Primarily Around Martial Arts

Fewer things in cinema evoke the feeling of exhilaration, like a well-choreographed fighting sequence. Star Wars has its own fair share of those, often lightsaber clashes - there is usually at least one in every movie, and series like Ahsoka and Obi-Wan Kenobi have many of those. In The Acolyte, however, there hasn't been a single lightsaber clash yet. Master Indara wields hers during her fight with Mae but barely uses it. Instead, the fight impresses thanks to the Force jumps and pushes it uses. When she fights against Master Sol, Mae even uses the Force to power up a jump followed by a powerful kick, which Sol expertly dodges.

These moves that Mae uses when attacking and that the Jedi use when defending are what has been dubbed "Force fu," like a powered-up version of Kung fu. This is the main secret of the fight scenes in The Acolyte: they are based around martial arts, reducing the use of weapons like daggers and lightsabers to a minimum. Speaking to IGN, both Amandla Stenberg and series creator Leslye Headland mentioned the importance of working not only with specialized choreographers but also with stunt teams to develop the whole scene together. The goal was precisely to make those sequences feel "more nuanced, less action-y," says Headland.

This sort of collective effort in the pre-production stage makes all the difference in the final sequence, allowing the whole team the time to get creative about what the choreography should look like. The focus on martial arts allows for the Force to play a larger role in the action itself. If the Jedi and other Force users have access to the Force to increase their abilities in combat, why not use it? Martial arts aren't based on brute force, but rather on skill and technique, which, for those who are Force-sensitive, is much easier to enhance. If all beings involved in the fight are Force-sensitive, it's fair game to tap into this sort of skill. Jedi themselves don't use them to attack, while the Sith and other kinds of assailants may well develop their own techniques for hand-to-hand combat.

Lightsabers Are an Obstacle for Martial Arts-Based Fighting

"A Jedi doesn't pull her weapon unless prepared to kill," says Mae to Master Indara when the latter pulls out her lightsaber. It's an interesting quote, because, both in the movies and in most of the television series of Star Wars, pulling out their lightsaber is usually the first thing a Jedi does in a potentially dangerous situation. From a storytelling point of view, it could be because everything that comes after The Acolyte is indeed dangerous since the Sith are apparently revealing themselves to their enemies in the new series.

From an artistic point of view, though, pulling out a lightsaber is probably among the worst things a Jedi can do for the choreography and overall design of a fight scene. As beautiful as the lightsaber fights are in the movies, they also present a limitation in terms of movement. Dafne Keen, who plays Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon, for example, had some issues when wielding her lightsabers, as she mentions in a Collider interview. It's a sort of complication that may appear with weapons like this, and it's something that "Force fu" certainly doesn't have to deal with. It also allows the crew to make use of a whole set and its many elements.

All this doesn't mean that lightsabers are bad for action sequences at all. When two Force users engage in combat, what we expect to see are lightsabers clashing, and that's why the choreography usually focuses on that. We all love a good lightsaber clash that's well-choreographed. It's only that each fighting style has its own limitations. While "Force fu" doesn't have much room for weapons, lightsabers don't allow for much freedom of movement, which removes the Force element and requires duels to be more "grounded." People have been wondering why this hasn't been used before, and it's because of that.

The Secret of “Force-Fu” in ‘The Acolyte’ Is Wire Work

Whenever people think of great martial arts combat scenes, two movies usually come to mind: The Matrix and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Those two really changed the way fighting sequences can be designed, and the ones in The Acolyte have clearly been influenced by those two movies, too — it's even funny how Carrie-Anne Moss plays Trinity in The Matrix and is now pulling the same kinds of stunts in The Acolyte. But what sets those two movies apart isn't just the fighting itself, but how they relate to the space around them while fighting.

While the core of the artists' movements against each other may indeed lie in martial arts proficiency, they also explore much more of the surrounding set, and that's something that only some good old-fashioned wirework can pull off. Mae jumping from one floor to the next against Indara and later using her Force-powered kick against Sol is only possible because, again, in pre-production, Amandla Stenberg and Leslye Headland worked together with the stunt team to make it happen. Speaking to THR, Headland mentions how some of the actors were already familiar with this style of fighting sequences, but that Amandla Stenberg caught up quickly, too.

This kind of movement using wire work is another point in favor of "Force fu." Deep down, Jedi are martial artists, too, and only through a combination of choreography and wirework can this become evident. Incorporating lightsabers into this kind of fight would pose another complication, because, like Dafne Keen kept hitting the floor with her lightsaber, other actors could hit the wires, too, taking longer to film a full sequence (of course, lightsaber props can't cut through wires, okay?). The sequel trilogy of Star Wars and series like Ahsoka have done a great job of exploring new ways to use lightsabers as weapons and even incorporate Force use in relation to the lightsaber, but the other way around is more difficult.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are available on Disney+. New episodes air weekly on Wednesdays.

