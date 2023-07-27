The Big Picture Fans of the fight sequences in The Phantom Menace will enjoy the physicality of the fights in The Acolyte.

The Acolyte sets itself apart from other Star Wars series in many ways, including not relying on blasters in its action sequences, focusing instead on body-to-body choreography.

The show takes place a hundred years before The Phantom Menace, exploring the High Republic era and the mistrust in the Jedi Order.

The Acolyte is set to take viewers to a different corner of the Star Wars galaxy when it premieres on Disney+, but something about the upcoming series will feel very familiar, according to one of its cast members. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Manny Jacinto stated that if fans liked the fights from The Phantom Menace, they'll like what they'll see in next year's prequel. According to Jacinto, the fight sequences in The Acolyte will be more physical than the encounters in recent projects from the franchise. Here's what Jacinto said regarding what can be expected from the fights in the upcoming show: "If you loved that sequence with Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan and Darth Maul. I think you're going to enjoy this show."

Another difference that will make The Acolyte stand out from the rest of the Star Wars television series will be the lack of blasters used in the action sequences of the show. During the same interview, Dafne Keen explained how not using pistols made the story feel different:

"I don't know if I'm allowed to say this, but I will just say it. There's a lack of guns, which personally as someone who loves fighting and stunts and stuff, I love. Because it gives you that body-to-body choreography — that dance feeling. It actually looks like a real fight as opposed to just I point and I shoot, which is kind of an easy cop out in a way. We get a lot of that body-to-body."

The Acolyte will deal with a mystery that will define the future of the galaxy, as Amandla Stenberg is set to portray a young woman who parted ways with the Jedi Order. But when unexplainable murders start taking place around the galaxy far, far away, the protagonist of the series will be approached by her old teacher in order to discover the truth. Even if the characters audiences are used to won't be making an appearance in the show, the galaxy will be as dangerous as always, as a larger conspiracy lurks in the shadows.

Welcome to the High Republic

The reason why familiar characters from the franchise won't be present in The Acolyte is because the series will take place a hundred years before the events of The Phantom Menace. Known as the High Republic, that time period saw the Jedi Order in its prime, with plenty of its members active and loved by the galaxy. The Acolyte will explore the ideas behind the galaxy no longer trusting its protectors by the time when Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) found a very special boy on the distant planet of Tatooine.

