Seven episodes are down, and now just one remains. The Acolyte's addition to the canon of Star Wars has, for the most part, been a welcome inclusion. Heading back further than ever before, prior to the events of the Skywalker Saga, the series has danced and dazzled with high-octane action and stunning cinematography, whilst also bringing a gripping murder mystery and intriguing character drama. Not every episode has indeed found itself the product of praise within the fandom, but, that being said, a volatile modern audience has made receiving positivity like catching smoke with your hands, with poor reviews only drawing more attention to the show they berate.

The most recent seventh episode was a trip down memory lane once again, this time shedding more light on a situation viewers thought they understood. With just one episode remaining, it seems as if plenty of questions are yet to be answered, and, with the show's penchant for a twist or two now well-established, it feels as if anything could happen. So, with that in mind, here is a rundown of the 5 things you should know before The Acolyte's finale.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

5 When is 'The Acolyte' Finale on Streaming?

Image via Disney+

The eighth and final episode of The Acolyte is scheduled to premiere on July 16, 2024, with all episodes released weekly, dating back to June 4 and running through until the upcoming final installment. The episode will be available at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, so make sure you're not a galaxy far, far away from your screen in time to indulge in the last episode.

Watch on Disney+

For the final time this season, The Acolyte will be available to stream on Disney+, with subscription options, for those needing one, reading as follows:

Plans Features Subscription Costs Disney+ Basic Disney+'s full library with ads

5.1 audio support

4K UHD and HDR streaming

Ability to stream on multiple devices at once $7.99 per month Disney+ Premium Disney+'s full library with no ads

Dolby Atmos audio support

4K UHD and HDR streaming

Ability to stream on multiple devices at once

Downloadable titles on up to ten devices at once $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year

Disney's subscription plans also contain a variety of other services, such as Hulu and/or ESPN+, with these options available via separate packages. For more information about the selection of plans Disney has to offer, check out the link below:

Disney+ Plans and Prices

4 What Happened in Last Week's Episode of 'The Acolyte'?

Close

Directed by Kogonada and penned by Charmaine DeGraté, Jen Richards, and Jasmyne Flournoy, The Acolyte episode 7, "Choice", was full of twists and turns and certainly sets up a whirlwind finale. The show has proven thus far that a trip to the past is not off the cards, with "Choice" taking audiences back to Brendok sixteen years prior, only this time showcasing the Jedi's point of view. Seeing the events unfold from another perspective sheds greater light on our understanding of Mae (Amandla Stenberg), and proves that things may not have been entirely her fault, with her hunger for revenge somewhat justified.

With Sol (Lee Jung-jae) now clearly at majority fault for the carnage caused all those years ago, it is apparent that, to save him from persecution at the behest of the Council, a lie has been spread. That lie involved placing the blame onto the young head of Mae, poisoning the mind of Osha in the process. This is perhaps the most sickening act we have witnessed yet in the series, with the Jedi actions casting greater insight on previous events so far in the show. Despite some having their fair speculation, it is likely that many viewers didn't see this bitter betrayal of faith coming, leaving a newfound desire in the audience's stomach to see Mae get her chance to battle Sol in the finale.

3 Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Acolyte' Finale

Image via Disney+

Thus far, The Acolyte has proved to be a mixed bag as far as fan reaction is concerned. The opening few episodes stuttered out of the gates, with latter episodes reviving the feeling amongst portions of the fanbase and quietly improving confidence heading into the final two episodes. Alas, episode 7, "Choice," has received the sort of fan response online that fairly summarizes the general response across the entire series so far. With some declaring it a neat setup for a high-octane finale, others have denounced the series in its entirety after an episode that sadly let them down. Here are a few examples:

2 'The Acolyte' Finale Preview

Image via Disney

Answers are the order of the day in The Acolyte's charged finale, with the penultimate episode certainly leaving more desperate, burning questions than ever before. With plenty of ground to cover, it is possible that the finale may be longer than a normal Acolyte episode, something other Disney series have benefited from. The general consensus from within the fandom is that this would be of great help for the finale, with a lot left to need to be discovered. Perhaps more important than all other questions is that of Mae and Osha's origin, with the truth about their family and their identity desperately needing to be disclosed. This would also clear any lasting smoke surrounding Mae, leaving her to hopefully battle with Sol and take vengeance for what happened all those years ago. The Acolyte finale was written by Jason Micallef and directed by Hanelle Culpepper.

1 What's 'The Acolyte' Episode Schedule?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

For a necessary recap of what has come before, plus a look ahead at the finale, here is a breakdown of the episode schedule for The Acolyte.