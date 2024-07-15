The Big Picture The Acolyte's latest poster reveals Mae and Osha's past, shedding light on Master Sol's actions.

It's uncertain if The Acolyte will have multiple seasons, but creator Leslye Headland is open to the idea.

The Acolyte Season 1 finale hits Disney+ on July 16.

As Star Wars' latest Disney+ show winds down, promotion and marketing still have a few final parting gifts to give before fans say goodbye. The official Acolyte X account unveiled a new poster for the series designed by artist Marko Manev, which shows the younger versions of Mae and Osha standing on Brendok surrounded by Sol and Aniseya on each side, with Qimir lurking behind them. The most recent episode of The Acolyte finally sheds light on the truth of what happened on their home planet all those years ago, revealing that Master Sol let Mae fall to what he thought was her death so he could save Osha and train her as his Padawan.

Reception of The Acolyte has been a mixed bag thus far, with many critics who were willing to give the show a fair shake rating it highly, but many hateful fans have been partaking in yet another round of review bombing. The series currently sits at an 80% rating from critics and a 14% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, a disparity so great there is only one logical explanation for it. The Acolyte has most definitely been picking up steam since the fifth episode revealed that Qimir was the Sith Lord known as The Stranger, and now there's only one week left for creator Leslye Headland to tie this story up with a bow on top.

Will There Be Multiple Seasons of ‘The Acolyte’?

It's unknown at this time if The Acolyte will span over multiple seasons, or serve as a limited series. Creator Headland recently spoke on the topic, saying she was open to the prospect of returning for another season, but that she set out to tell this story to conclude in the Season 1 finale. The Acolyte characters have been dropping off left and right, with fans saying goodbye to the beloved Jecki Lon and Yord Fandar several weeks ago.

There's no shortage of Jedi around the galaxy during the time of the High Republic, but if The Acolyte is going to adopt a multiple-season mentality, Headland may need to keep a few more characters alive in the next season. As of now, Star Wars fans can only hope that Skeleton Crew — which Collider first reported will premiere this Christmas — will be dealt a more fair hand than The Acolyte.

The Season 1 finale of The Acolyte premieres tomorrow. Check out the new poster above and stream the first seven episodes of The Acolyte exclusively on Disney+.

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars

