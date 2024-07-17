Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Acolyte's finale.

The Acolyte has officially come to an end (for now) with Episode 8, as Mae and Osha (Amandla Stenberg) return to their homeworld to face their pasts and forge new futures for themselves. While a second season has not yet been announced for the series, the episode, penned by Jason Micallef and directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper, does an excellent job of tying up all the loose ends while teasing where the story might be heading in a potential Season 2.

The finale opens shortly after Episode 6, with Osha heavily breathing while wearing The Stranger’s (Manny Jacinto) helmet, and things are not going well for her. It seems to have unlocked the barrier between herself and the Force that was created after she left the Jedi Order, and now, she’s seeing visions of the not-so-distant future. At first, Qimir (as we know him) is amused as he watches her, but then he realizes something isn’t right. He attempts to reach out to take the helmet off of her, but he’s stopped by some unseen force. His eyes turn black and the air turns frigid, and it’s very similar to what we saw Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith) do to Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman) in last week’s episode.

Qimir manages to pry the helmet off of a panicked Osha, who reveals that she saw a vision of Mae with her hand outstretched as she killed someone. She held a lightsaber, but she wasn’t killing the person with the blade. He recognizes that she’s seen a vision of the future, noting that she can kill without a weapon (something she failed to do during her quest). Osha refutes this idea: “But the future isn’t fixed. I can still stop her.” Qimir tells her that he’s going to find Mae, but Osha is quick to point out that he can’t just take off to find her—only Osha knows where her sister is. So he changes his plan so that they’ll find Mae together and see which one of them will get to her first.

Before they leave the planet, Qimir asks Osha if she would like to be trained. Her immediate answer is no. He tries a second time, under the guise of giving her a second chance to get her answer right, and she rejects him once again. This actually delights him, and he reveals that Mae took him up on that offer without even thinking about it. Unbeknownst to them (or at least unbeknownst to Osha), their departure is being watched from afar by a Sith who most definitely appears to be Darth Plagueis. This is one of the threads that Leslye Headland leaves dangling with Episode 8, laying the groundwork for future stories.

Sol Remains Convinced That He Was Right in 'The Acolyte's Finale

While Osha is jetting off across the galaxy with her hot new Sith-y friend, Mae is having a no-good-very-bad time with Sol (Lee Jung-jae), who still has her restrained aboard his ship. He reveals that he is taking her back to Brendok because he wants to prove that there was a vergence on the planet, which would further justify his heinous actions. Now that both of the girls are alive, they are essentially irrefutable proof that their mothers used the Force to create them via the power from the vergence. Mae smartly keeps Sol talking while she uses PIP to pick the locks on her cuffs.

Mae is furious that Sol lied to Osha and blamed everything on her, and he tries to sidestep culpability by blaming Mae, both for the fire and for locking the doors. But she rightfully calls him out for invading their home, which is what prompted them to lock themselves away. Sol isn’t very convincing when he tells her that his biggest regret was being unable to save both of them, especially when last week’s episode made it clear that he only ever cared about Osha. He continues trying to excuse away their mother’s death by explaining how Mae and Osha aren’t even twins or sisters, but rather a secret third thing. Mae doesn’t give him a chance to finish explaining. Once she has her cuffs picked, she leaps up and uses PIP to shock Sol. It buys her just enough time to make it to an escape pod with the greatest parting words in Star Wars history: “See you in hell, Jedi.” And, yes, before you grouse about “hell,” it very much exists in the Star Wars lexicon. Mae’s escape largely goes awry, as Sol pursues her through an icy asteroid belt, leading to her crash landing on Brendok.

'The Acolyte's Finale Introduces a Senator Who Makes a Really Good Point

On Coruscant, Vernestra (Rebecca Henderson) is still fretting about how terribly wrong everything is going for her, and it gets a lot worse when Mog (Harry Trevaldwyn) arrives to tell her that Senator Rayencourt (David Harewood) is waiting for her. As previous episodes have hinted, Senator Rayencourt is pushing to have the Jedi Order externally reviewed, and Verenestra’s not-so-super-secret murder investigation is giving him even more cause to convince the Senate to do it. Vernestra lets slip that there is no larger threat involved with her investigation, which leads Rayencourt to pry her for more information. She admits that she’s close to finding the suspect, and he reads between the lines that said suspect must be a Jedi. He then accuses Vernestra of believing that his insistence that they be reviewed is being fueled by some sort of vendetta he holds against the Jedi Order, which she is quick to refute.

However, Senator Rayencourt makes some excellent points about why the Jedi absolutely do need to be reviewed: they’re operating like a religion when they aren’t, they are wielding unchecked power across the galaxy, and they are pretending that they have perfect control over their emotions when it’s clear that they do not. He believes that it is only a matter of time before one Jedi snaps — because they are only projecting the image of goodness and restraint. Rayencourt delivers what seems to be the entire thesis of The Acolyte’s depiction of the Jedi: “When you’re looking up to heroes, you don’t have to face what’s right in front of you.” With this, and an ominous warning that he has reported Vern’s lack of transparency to Chancellor Drellik, Rayencourt leaves Vernestra to mull over her actions — or rather, inactions.

In a later scene, Vernestra is shown to be trying to make contact with someone, though the who isn’t revealed until the final moments of the episode. As she finishes with the call, Mog arrives to tell her that Sol has been tracked down on Brendok. She tells Mog that he needs to gather as many Jedi Knights as possible because they’re headed to Brendok to solve this case once and for all.

Osha Takes an (Understandably) Dark Turn in 'The Acolyte's Finale