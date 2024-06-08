The Big Picture The Acolyte brings The High Republic era of Star Wars into live-action with thrilling fight scenes and fun characters.

Funko has unveiled their first batch of Acolyte Pops, including fan-favorite characters like Yord Fandar and Master Sol.

New Acolyte episodes drop every Tuesday on Disney+ at 6 PM PST, with a mystery-thriller storyline set 100 years before the prequel trilogy.

It is another exciting time to be a Star Wars fan as The Acolyte had its two-episode premiere on Disney+ this past week. The series has finally brought The High Republic era of Star Wars into live-action, and it didn’t waste any time getting off to a thrilling start. Now, like with all new Disney+ Star Wars shows, Funko has just unveiled their first batch of Acolyte Pops.

Wave one includes five Pops in total. There’s Osha Aniseya (Amandla Stenberg), fan-favorite Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett) with his yellow lightsaber, Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) with his classic blue lightsaber, Qimir (Manny Jacinto) and Bazil. There are a lot more characters that appear throughout the first two episodes of Acolyte, like Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss), Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) and Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson), so there are still Pops that can still be mined from the first few hours of our time in The High Republic. That’s not even including the character twist featured in Episode 1. After every new episode, like Funko has done in the past, Star Wars fans are sure to get a few new Pop reveals based on this mysterious series. Episode 2 left us with the introduction of wookiee Jedi Kelnacca, played by Star Wars vet Joonas Suotamo. This already lovable warrior seems like the logical next character for the vinyl figure treatment.

What’s ‘The Acolyte’ About?

Close

Taking place around 100 years before the start of the prequel trilogy, at the tail end of The High Republic Era, the Jedi have become the dominant, unmatched police force in a time of peace. However, when Jedi Knights start to be murdered one-by-one by a mysterious new threat, it's up to Master Sol to put together a team of young Jedi to get to the bottom of these tragedies. The main suspect is his former Padawan who he’s determined to prove is innocent. With six episodes left in Season 1, the seeds of what would lead to the rise of the Sith are being planted. While The Acolyte has already become another divisive series among the Star Wars fanbase, the series has gotten off to a great start with some impressive fight scenes and fun characters whose interactions feel like classic Star Wars.

New Acolyte episodes drop every Tuesday for the next six weeks at 6 PM PST on Disney+. You can stream the first two episodes now on the streamer. The trailer can be viewed below. The entirety of Acolyte’s wave one Funko Pop set is also currently up for pre-order on Amazon. The set will drop in a galaxy far, far away on August 12. Check out the figures above.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

Watch on Disney+