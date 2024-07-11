Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Acolyte' Episode 7, "Choice."

The Big Picture The Great Hyperspace Disaster mentioned in The Acolyte could hold the key to understanding Brendok's mysterious resurgence of life.

Life on the planet after the disaster may be linked to Brendok becoming a vergence in the Force, according to Master Sol.

The Force and hyperspace connection sheds light on how the disaster affected Brendok, hinting at unexpected consequences.

This week's episode of The Acolyte, "Choice," has another treat for fans of the High Republic corner of Star Wars. This time, it references the event that started it all — the Great Hyperspace Disaster. Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) mentions it to Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman). The Padawan is anxious to go back to Coruscant after seven weeks of field research on Brendok, so his master explains why they are really there. 100 years earlier, Brendok was rendered lifeless because of the Great Hyperspace Disaster, but is now suspected to harbor a vergence in the Force, thriving and teeming with life. These two things are certainly connected, and understanding the event that started it all may be the key to it.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Expand

What Was 'Star Wars' Great Hyperspace Disaster?

Exactly 100 years before the events of The Acolyte, in the year 232 BBY, the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order were at the peak of their power and influence. The galaxy still had many unsettled territories in the Outer Rim, and hyperspace lanes were still being discovered and mapped out. This attracted many colonizers to the Outer Rim and prospectors to work on mapping hyperspace. It's in this context that the Great Hyperspace Disaster takes place, and its consequences are still being felt a century later. We actually get to witness it in the great novel Light of the Jedi, by Charles Soule.

A massive freighter, the Legacy Run, was transporting a large number of colonists to the Outer Rim. It was taking a fully mapped hyperlane that had been active for decades, when, all of a sudden, an obstacle appeared — another ship traveling across it. The Legacy Run tried to veer off this obstacle, but, in doing so, tore itself apart into thousands of pieces, each thrown out of hyperspace at different points of the hyperlane, endangering hundreds of planets throughout the Outer Rim. Whenever a new piece came out of hyperspace, it was called an "Emergence." The Hetzal system, the most important agricultural world in the Republic, was the most severely affected; it took dozens of Jedi working together under the guidance of Master Avar Kriss to protect the planet, but even this wasn't enough to fully shield it.

Later, the leader of the Nihil pirates, Marchion Ro, revealed that the Great Hyperspace Disaster was his doing. He used a technology called a "Path" to put a Nihil ship in the Legacy Run's way and cause the disaster. Paths are unique routes through hyperspace, and can be discovered only by people with specific Force abilities. Ro did it by preying on Mari San Tekka, an old hyperspace prospector who could find Paths and was made to help the Nihil develop their Path drives to navigate it. In the aftermath of the disaster, the Nihil started terrorizing the Outer Rim, and all the hyperlanes to those areas had to be temporarily closed because of the risk of finding pieces of the Legacy Run still being hurled around both realspace and hyperspace.

How Did the Great Hyperspace Disaster Affect Brendok on 'The Acolyte'?

Close

It's not known exactly how many planets were affected by the Great Hyperspace Disaster. Millions of lives were upended, and some planets were completely destroyed. Brendok wasn't destroyed, but it was rendered lifeless. The Acolyte doesn't show or mention how exactly this happened, but it's safe to assume that the planet was hit by multiple Emergences, or at least one that hit it just right. It's not known what Brendok was like before the disaster, but the consequences of it for the planet were certainly severe.

There was, however, an unexpected consequence. After the disaster, Brendok was cataloged as lifeless by the Jedi and the Republic, as Master Indara tells Torbin. Yet, somehow, it's now covered in greenery and teeming with life, even having some unique species of plants, like Bunta, the yellow tree where young Mae (Leah Brady) and Osha (Lauren Brady) meet in the flashback episodes "Destiny" and "Choice." There seem to be some structures that predate the disaster, like the rock circles that show up when a wide take of the planet's surface is show. Those may be early Jedi structures, like the Jedi temple on Tython in The Mandalorian, or lookout spots built by the Nightsisters of Dathomir, like the one on Seatos in Ahsoka. Whatever they are, they look ancient, and probably weren't been built by Mother Aniseya's (Jodie Turner-Smith) coven.

Related 'The Acolyte' Episode 7 Easter Eggs It's time to finally learn what Sol's been hiding from Osha and Mae.

The Great Hyperspace Disaster Might Connect to Brendok Becoming a Vergence in the Force

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Life sprouting on a planet after such a big event as the Great Hyperspace Disaster is certainly unprecedented, but there is actually another unexpected consequence of the disaster on Brendok. As Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) tells Torbin, the Jedi are there looking for a "vergence" in the Force. This term was first used by Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, describing Anakin Skywalker's (Jake Lloyd) condition in the Force, and it means the exact same thing: "a concentration of Force energy centered around a location," as Master Indara explains.

In The Phantom Menace, Anakin himself is the vergence, being born from the will of the Force itself, and that surprises the Jedi Council, especially Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson). In The Acolyte, fans believed that the twins (both Amandla Stenberg) could be a vergence, too — or even a Force dyad, since it's established in "Destiny" that Mother Aniseya created them using the Force. What the episode hints, instead, is that Brendok itself is the vergence in the Force, and it only became one after the Great Hyperspace disaster. That's why life suddenly grew even after such a devastating event, and how Mother Aniseya was probably able to manipulate energy into creating the twins.

Hyperspace itself may be the explanation for how this happened. It isn't the act of traveling faster than the speed of light, but, actually, a whole separate dimension that is only accessible by doing so. Realspace is where ships travel at a regular speed, and hyperspace is where they travel faster than light, and those are two different realms of the Force. Given how the Force works in hyperspace (and this is not fully understood yet, either), massive amounts of energy might easily be shifted through it. A ship as massive as the Legacy Run being torn apart is a big enough event to do that, considering both the energy it had when it happened and the lives it was carrying. Brendok may have been affected in this way, being not just the entry point in realspace of a few Emergences, but also where a massive amount of Force energy was directed to, completely changing the planet's connection to the Force.

It's unlikely that, with just one episode remaining, we will get all these answers about Brendok being a vergence in this season of The Acolyte. The series does pose many interesting questions about the nature of the Force and hyperspace in talking about it though, and hopefully it gets the time it needs to fully address these events in the future.

The Acolyte airs new episodes Tuesdays on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+