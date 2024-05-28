The Big Picture Leslye Headland reveals how many seasons of The Acolyte she envisions, with hopes to continue the series indefinitely.

Amandla Stenberg expresses excitement and dedication to her role, comparing the project to "Star Wars University."

The Acolyte, premiering on June 4, promises a unique Jedi mystery set in the High Republic era, offering viewers an engaging experience in the Star Wars universe.

Leslye Headland already knows what she wants for the story arc of the second season of The Acolyte, and now she knows how many seasons she wants as well. She previously stated that she pitched The Acolyte as a multi-season show, with numerous narrative threads left untied at the end of the first season and, while Headland is not a fan of emotional cliffhangers, she aims to provide viewers with a sense of catharsis and emotional satisfaction after each season. Set during the tail end of the High Republic era, roughly 50 years before The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte promises a Jedi mystery unlike any other.

In a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Headland and star Amandla Stenberg discussed their excitement and long-term vision for The Acolyte. As the premiere date of June 4 on Disney+ approaches, with a two-episode debut, fans are eager to learn more about what to expect from this new addition to the Star Wars universe. Nemiroff asked Headland how many seasons she envisioned for The Acolyte if she could have complete creative freedom to tell the full story of these characters. Headland’s answer was both ambitious and enthusiastic.

"At least three. At least. I mean, I'd love to keep doing it forever," she said. Stenberg, equally excited about the project, added, "I would be chill if this was, like, my only job for a long time."

Amandla Stenberg Loves Going to 'Star Wars University'

Headland continued to express her passion for the series and her desire to continue working on it for as long as possible.

"That’s how I feel too! This is my dream job. I'm saying three because I'm hoping they'll allow me to do that, but if I could snap my fingers, it would just be, this is my job until I retire. I actually can't think of a higher creative or career peak than working on Star Wars. So, I really am good. I don't really need to do anything else."

Stenberg echoed these sentiments, revealing how deeply she has embraced her role in The Acolyte. "I would be so chill with it. I also refer to it often, on the assumption that we'll be able to continue for as long as we want to, as Star Wars University to all of my friends and family. When I was making this choice, I was like, 'I think I'm going to go to Star Wars University.'"

We'd enroll in that class tomorrow. Stay tuned to Collider for more on The Acolyte and Nemiroff's full interview with Headland and Stenberg. The show premieres on June 4 with a two-part premiere on Disney+.

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Release Date June 4, 2024 Cast Carrie-Anne Moss , Amandla Stenberg , Lee Jung-jae , Manny Jacinto , Dafne Keen Jodie Turner-Smith , Rebecca Henderson , Charlie Barnett , Dean-Charles Chapman Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1

