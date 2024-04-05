The Big Picture Explore a new Star Wars adventure with The Acolyte, set at the end of The High Republic.

Amandla Stenberg plays Mae, a fierce former Padawan turned assassin.

The upcoming series, created by Leslye Headland, premieres June 4.

Television viewers can soon head back to a galaxy far, far away, as the Disney+ series The Acolyte will launch a new Star Wars adventure set before the events of the Skywalker Saga films. Ahead of the show's release this upcoming summer, Empire Magazine has provided a new image depicting one of The Acolyte's fearsome new characters, Mae, a fearsome and mysterious assassin played by Amandla Stenberg.

The image shows off Stenberg as Mae in a stern, battle-ready pose, apparently ready to take on an adversary. Details on the plot of The Acolyte remain hidden in the shadows, but it is known that the show will follow a Jedi master who investigates a series of Jedi murders. It is also known that Stenberg's Mae is a former Padawan who, for reasons unknown, has left the Jedi Order. This will put her in contention with the investigating master, Sol, played by Lee Jung-jae.

Another question remains about the show: who, exactly, is the Acolyte? The most obvious answer, seems to be Mae, given her former life as a Padawan. But "it’s a lot more complicated than that," series creator Leslye Headland told Empire. "Which is the point of the show. Hopefully, if we did our job right, the show makes it an interesting interrogation into what it means to be on the light side or the dark side," Headland added. She continued:

"We know with the Sith that there is a Master, we know that there is an Apprentice. But in deep EU [Expanded Universe], there’s a concept of an Acolyte, which is underneath Apprentice. So that is where I got the title from."

Who Else Is in 'The Acolyte'?

Image via Empire Magazine

Beyond Stenberg starring as Mae and Lee starring as Sol, The Acolyte also stars Dafne Keen as Sol's Padawan Jecki Lon, Manny Jacinto as Qimir, Charlie Bennett as Jedi Knight Yord Fandar, Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya, Carrie Ann-Moss as Jedi Master Indara, Rebecca Henderson as Jedi Vernestra Rwoh, Dean Charles-Chapman, and Margarita Levieva. In addition, Joonas Suotamo, who portrayed the Wookie Chewbacca in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, will play the Wookie Jedi Kelnacca.

In addition to creating the eight-episode Star Wars series, Headland also directed the first two episodes and served as a writer on the show. She also executive produced The Acolyte alongside Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jason Micallef, and Jeff King.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte will be released on Disney+ on June 4, 2024. The new image can be seen above.

