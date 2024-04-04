The Big Picture The Acolyte explores a new mystery in the Star Wars galaxy, featuring Jedi Order facing a dangerous threat and shadowy conspiracy.

Mae, a former Jedi apprentice turned warrior, uncovers a sinister plot with the help of her master in the final days of the High Republic era.

New character Jecki Lon, a hybrid alien-human padawan, fights alongside doomed Jedi Order against unknown forces in upcoming series.

A new era of the galaxy far, far away will be explored in The Acolyte, the upcoming television series that will follow the Jedi Order as they try to solve the most dangerous mystery they have seen in a long time. Thanks to Empire Magazine, audiences have gotten a new look at the upcoming project, with an image that features a group of Jedi ready to jump into action in what promises to be a story completely different from what has been seen in Star Wars before. The young padawans of the Jedi Temple will be confronted by a major threat, with the fate of the galaxy at stake in the series created by Leslye Headland.

The Acolyte will follow Mae (Amandla Stenberg), a brilliant former apprentice who has turned into a dangerous warrior. As she makes her way through the Star Wars galaxy, the Jedi Order will come to realize that a large conspiracy has been growing in the shadows, waiting for an opportunity to reveal itself to the guardians of the peace. The Acolyte will also feature appearances from Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith and Joonas Suotamo, who returns to the franchise after portraying Chewbacca in the sequel trilogy.

One of the young characters set to be introduced in The Acolyte will be Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen), one of the first characters from the franchise to be a hybrid between a human and an alien species. Lon can be seen in the image from the upcoming series that was released today, fighting alongside other padawans from the doomed Jedi Order. Time will tell if her complicated relationship with her professor, Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) will get in the way of her becoming the hero the galaxy needs. In the meantime, all she can do is use her lightsaber to defend her home from unknown forces.

A New Look at 'The Acolyte' in Theaters

May 4 has come to be known as Star Wars Day, the special time of the year when fans from around the world celebrate the franchise they know and love. This year, the entire Skywalker Saga will be screened in theaters as part of the celebration, with a special look at The Acolyte set to be shared with audiences during the screenings of Star Wars: Episode - The Phantom Menace. The connection takes place due to the fact that the prequel directed by George Lucas takes place a century after the events of The Acolyte, which would make it appropriate for a new look at the series to be presented alongside the beginning of the saga.

You can check out the new image from The Acolyte below, before the series premieres on Disney+ on June 4:

Image via Empire Magazine