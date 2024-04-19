The Big Picture The Acolyte will explore new characters and mysteries in the High Republic era, offering a fresh perspective on the Star Wars universe.

Mae, a former Padawan turned warrior, will team up with her Jedi Master to unravel a dark conspiracy threatening the galaxy.

The upcoming series will introduce viewers to new locations, vehicles, and characters never before seen in the Star Wars franchise.

The Acolyte will explore a new era of the galaxy far, far away and, while Disney+ prepares to launch their next Star Wars series, Total Film has released a new image from the upcoming story. Just like Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) had to deal with the responsibility of training Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) will have to learn how to make his padawan, Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen), grow into more powerful version of herself. Jedi Master Sol is one of the characters featured in the new image from The Acolyte, alongside Charlie Barnett's Yord Fandar. The upcoming series will mark the High Republic era's jump from novels and comic books into a live-action format.

The plot of The Acolyte will be centered around Mae (Amandla Stenberg), a former padawan who has become a dangerous warrior after leaving the Jedi Order behind her. Mae will be recruited by her former master when a sinister conspiracy begins to take place in the Star Wars galaxy, with the duo needing to get to the bottom of the mystery before more people are hurt. The cast of The Acolyte will also feature Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith and Joonas Suotamo, who returns from the sequel trilogy to portray a different type of wookie.

The upcoming series will take place decades before the events of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, leaving small room for other known characters of the franchise to appear in the series created by Leslye Headland. The fact that the projects are connected chronologically could be the reason why, when Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace returns to theaters next month, a sneak peek at The Acolyte will be attached to the screenings. The preview will be a part of a special event hosted for Star Wars Day, where the entire Skywalker Saga will return to the big screen for one day.

A New Era of 'Star Wars' Continues

Image via Total Film

The High Republic era of the Star Wars galaxy shows the universe audiences know and love under a different light, with a Jedi Order at its peak, decades before their arrogance allowed Senator Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) to acquire more power than they could've ever imagined. As the first live-action project from the franchise to take place in that time period, The Acolyte will allow viewers to take a look at characters, vehicles and locations that have never been seen in Star Wars before, expanding on what George Lucas created so many years ago.

You can check out the new image from The Acolyte above, before the show premieres on Disney+ on June 4.